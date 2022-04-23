^

Headlines

Lacson, Sotto banking on last-minute vote switches

Philstar.com
April 23, 2022 | 12:27pm
Lacson, Sotto banking on last-minute vote switches
"People can change their minds in a split second. Even after entering the polling booth and before shading the ballots you can still change your mind," presidential bet Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ping Lacson Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — With around two more weeks to go until election day, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III are hoping that voters will make a "last-minute" change of mind in their favor on May 9.

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has been leading in pre-election surveys with Vice President Leni Robredo at a far second. Sotto is at second place among vice-presidential candidates in surveys led by Davao Cirty Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"People can change their minds in a split second. Even after entering the polling booth and before shading the ballots you can still change your mind. That's why we keep telling voters to be discerning and look at who is the most qualified and experienced," Lacson, who is running as an independent candidate, said in Filipino in an emailed statement on Saturday. 

Sotto said that "anything can swing" in a matter of days because of technology and the nature of the news. 

"People can change their minds quickly. A double-digit difference can be overcome in a matter of days," he said. 

On Saturday, Lacson said he is willing to debate with anyone on who the "most qualified and competent" tandem is in the race. However, he and Sotto may not attend the final round of debates hosted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) which were moved to April 30 and May 1, from April 23 and 24, after the poll body's partner figured in a payment mess with Sofitel, the venue of the previous debates.

Lacson and Sotto repeated their calls that "a day's wrong decision" can haunt the country for the next six years. 

Earlier this year, Lacson reminded voters to "not be partners of thieves", because they may be worse off choosing these kinds of candidates in the 2022 elections. He pointed out the difference between thieves on the street, and thieves in government.

The latter are those "picked by the people who mark their names in the ballots on election day, and those who rob their victims of their education, livelihood, health and the future of the youth."

The prevalance of political dynasties, the weakness of political parties and the expenses in running a campaign, however, often leaves voters with few choices at the polls, even if Filipinos have the right to vote and the Consititution provides few requirements for those who want to run for higher office. — Angelica Y. Yang

2022 ELECTIONS

ALVIN GARCIA AND TITO SOTTO

PING LACSON

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sison: No talks at all with Robredo campaign

Sison: No talks at all with Robredo campaign

17 hours ago
"I have not been advising Leni Robredo, although I think that she is a far more qualified candidate for president," Sison...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP says it can secure polls despite chief&rsquo;s retirement

PNP says it can secure polls despite chief’s retirement

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that it won’t have any problem securing the May 9 polls...
Headlines
fbtw
Musicians band together for Robredo

Musicians band together for Robredo

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Over 300 musicians have expressed their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.
Headlines
fbtw

MBC-dzRH survey: Marcos, Duterte keep strong lead

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The tandem of frontrunners Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio maintained their strong lead in their respective presidential and vice presidential races with about two weeks left before the May 9 polls,...
Headlines
fbtw

Gibo is Duterte's top senatorial pick

12 hours ago
Former defense secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro is President Duterte’s top senatorial pick this coming elections, as revealed during The President’s Chatroom, a one-on-one interview with senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

By Xave Gregorio | 22 minutes ago
This is the first time that the MILF and the UBJP came out in support of a presidential candidate. The former rebel group...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo studying charges over rumors CPP founder Sison is her adviser

Robredo studying charges over rumors CPP founder Sison is her adviser

1 hour ago
"There is no truth to the talks that Jose Maria Sison is my adviser or part of our campaign. I haven't talked to him yet in...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson doesn&rsquo;t want another Napoles saga

Lacson doesn’t want another Napoles saga

12 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson intends to avoid cases of non-government organizations being...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno sustains attack vs Robredo

Moreno sustains attack vs Robredo

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Despite requests for comment on issues involving other candidates, Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto warns vs poll result tampering

Sotto warns vs poll result tampering

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections and its automated election system provider, Smartmatic, have made a “very dangerous”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with