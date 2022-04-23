Lacson, Sotto banking on last-minute vote switches

"People can change their minds in a split second. Even after entering the polling booth and before shading the ballots you can still change your mind," presidential bet Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — With around two more weeks to go until election day, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III are hoping that voters will make a "last-minute" change of mind in their favor on May 9.

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has been leading in pre-election surveys with Vice President Leni Robredo at a far second. Sotto is at second place among vice-presidential candidates in surveys led by Davao Cirty Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"People can change their minds in a split second. Even after entering the polling booth and before shading the ballots you can still change your mind. That's why we keep telling voters to be discerning and look at who is the most qualified and experienced," Lacson, who is running as an independent candidate, said in Filipino in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Sotto said that "anything can swing" in a matter of days because of technology and the nature of the news.

"People can change their minds quickly. A double-digit difference can be overcome in a matter of days," he said.

On Saturday, Lacson said he is willing to debate with anyone on who the "most qualified and competent" tandem is in the race. However, he and Sotto may not attend the final round of debates hosted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) which were moved to April 30 and May 1, from April 23 and 24, after the poll body's partner figured in a payment mess with Sofitel, the venue of the previous debates.

Lacson and Sotto repeated their calls that "a day's wrong decision" can haunt the country for the next six years.

Earlier this year, Lacson reminded voters to "not be partners of thieves", because they may be worse off choosing these kinds of candidates in the 2022 elections. He pointed out the difference between thieves on the street, and thieves in government.

The latter are those "picked by the people who mark their names in the ballots on election day, and those who rob their victims of their education, livelihood, health and the future of the youth."

The prevalance of political dynasties, the weakness of political parties and the expenses in running a campaign, however, often leaves voters with few choices at the polls, even if Filipinos have the right to vote and the Consititution provides few requirements for those who want to run for higher office. — Angelica Y. Yang