^

Headlines

Lacson-Sotto tandem mulls over not attending last round of Comelec debates

Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 4:29pm
Lacson-Sotto tandem mulls over not attending last round of Comelec debates
Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III attend/s a Senate hearing on smuggled agricultural products on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Lacson campaign / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who are running for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively, are thinking of skipping the final round of the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) debates for candidates, saying that their schedules are already filled in the coming days. 

The poll body earlier postponed its town hall debates to later dates, to April 30 and May 1, instead of April 23 and 24. 

The change in schedule comes after reports circulated on Thursday night that Comelec's voter information campaign partner Vote Pilipinas figured in a payment mess with Sofitel, the venue of previous debates. 

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said that they are coordinating with campaign teams of the candidate to apologize for the postponement.

"In all likelihood, baka i-skip nalang namin 'yung debates pagka ganyan (I might skip the debates if it will be like that)," Lacson said in a press conference during his courtesy visit to mayoral aspirant Casimiro "Jun" Ynares in Antipolo City on Friday.

"We have already fixed our schedules," he added.

Lacson's running mate Sotto also said that he has many events planned for the succeeding days. 

"Yes, I'm seriously considering skipping the debates," he said. 

"Hayaan mo na, tutal di naman umaattend ang [ibang kandidato] (Anyway, there are other candidates who are not attending)," Sotto added, without giving names. 

Survey frontrunners Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio have been a no-show at Comelec's past debates this year. 

Comelec partnership questioned

On Friday, Lacson wondered aloud why the Comelec decided to hire a private contractor to secure the venue for the debates. 

"Comelec could have done it by themselves, right? They would canvass, find the appropriate venue, and check the most economical and feasible place where the debates can be held. Why do they have to course it through a private contractor?" he asked.

He explained that, under the rules of the Commission on Audit, government agencies and offices are only required to canvass for the cheapest services.

The national and local elections are set to be held on May 9, 2022. — Angelica Y. Yang
 

2022 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

PING LACSON

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MMDA: Macapagal closure not meant to inconvenience Robredo rallyists

MMDA: Macapagal closure not meant to inconvenience Robredo rallyists

6 hours ago
"The road closure was not in any way intended to prevent supporters of VP Leni Robredo from attending the grand rally on Saturday....
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The policy to restrict the operating hours of buses will worsen the scarcity of public transportation. It is exactly the...
Headlines
fbtw
After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

2 hours ago
“I don't know what caused my emotions to flare up...the bullying of the yellow-pinks is too much. Too out of place....
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Remarks of AIM alumni in ensuring credible elections 'unnecessary'

Comelec: Remarks of AIM alumni in ensuring credible elections 'unnecessary'

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Friday took exception to the remarks of the Asian Institute of Management alumni who urged...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno camp urges BIR anew to garnish accounts of Marcos estate for P203B tax liability

Moreno camp urges BIR anew to garnish accounts of Marcos estate for P203B tax liability

4 hours ago
Aksyon Demokratiko requested the BIR “to immediately and continuously implement collection efforts, whether civil or...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Batangas folk call for protection of livelihood, Verde Island Passage from gas expansion

Batangas folk call for protection of livelihood, Verde Island Passage from gas expansion

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 minutes ago
The fossil gas expansion is feared to put the ecological corridor at further risk and affect the livelihood of fisherfolk...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs reminded: Submit list of qualified trike drivers for fuel subsidies

LGUs reminded: Submit list of qualified trike drivers for fuel subsidies

1 hour ago
"I hope we will speed up the processing of this list to somehow alleviate the burden of our drivers," he added.
Headlines
fbtw
CHR hopes government's vote of confidence in probes will be matched by full cooperation

CHR hopes government's vote of confidence in probes will be matched by full cooperation

1 hour ago
With the Department of National Defense inviting the Commission on Human Rights to verify reports of alleged abuses of security...
Headlines
fbtw
UniTeam returns to Batangas, Laguna to woo voters

UniTeam returns to Batangas, Laguna to woo voters

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
With the campaign season nearing its end in weeks, UniTeam tandem Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
New York Consulate temporarily suspends ballot feeding after VCM issue

New York Consulate temporarily suspends ballot feeding after VCM issue

5 hours ago
The Philippine Consulate in New York said it is temporarily suspending ballot feeding after one of its Vote Counting Machines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with