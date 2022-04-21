^

Headlines

Finance, BIR firm on taxing teachers' extra pay for poll duties

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 7:48pm
Finance, BIR firm on taxing teachers' extra pay for poll duties
Members of ACT's National Capital Region chapter protested on April 6, 2022, the reported tax hike in the allowances of those who will be serving in the polls this coming elections.
ACT Teachers Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Exempting compensation to teachers who render poll-related work from taxes is unfair and complicates the government's tax system, the Department of Finance said.

Exempting compensation for teachers who render poll-related work 

This comes a month after teachers' group Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines the 20% income tax imposed on travel allowances and honoraria for teachers who go on duty for the May 9 polls. 

"We do not support the proposed tax exemption...The proposed measures are counter to the principles of TRAIN (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act) law in making the tax system more efficient. The more exemptions that we introduce, the more difficult it is to implement," Finance Director IV Arvin Lawrence Quiñones said during a Senate hearing on Thursday.

"Exempting one kind of activity [like] the electoral services that our teachers provide, will be inequitable [compared] to other similar activities that provide the similar kinds of benefits," he added.

He said that honoraria and allowances are taxable and that the government should consider other incentives for teachers.

"If we really want to support these sectors, for example, these teachers who are rendering election services, then the tax system is not the best way to address [their concerns]," he said.

Anne Lorraine Garcia, a lawyer for the Bureau of Internal Revenue, said the bureau "generally does not support any further grant of tax exemption or reductions" because these means less money for government.

"Taxes are the life blood of the government and their prompt and certain availability is a...need, especially in times of national emergency," she said.

Lawyer Rozanne Dela Cruz-Reyes of the Commission on Elections pointed out that election-related service is not included in the core tasks that teachers have. The Comelec supports the call to exempt the travel allowances from taxation. 

 Data from the Department of Education showed that there will be around 600,000 of its personnel who will work together with the Comelec in this year's national and local elections. 

Teachers' groups: Tax on allowances 'an insult'

Representatives from ACT, Teachers' Dignity Coalition, the Philippine Public School Teachers Association and Manila Public School Teachers' Association (MPSTA) attended the Thursday hearing to push for exemption.

"We are putting our lives on the line for the integrity of our local and national elections, but the comepnsation is not enough...It is an insult that, during a pandemic, [the government] would increase the workload for BEIs (board of election inspectors) but reduce their compensation," MPSTA president Louie Zabala said.

ACT earlier said in a statement that the BIR had "arbitrarily imposed" taxes on election-related honoraria and allowance four years ago.

During the Thursday hearing, Sen. Sherwin "Win Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate basic education, arts and culture committee, said exempting teachers from the 20% income tax is a "small recognition" for their sacrifice and the extra mile they went to ensure the democratic process. 

"A chairperson of an electoral board, which is normally manned by [someone under] a Teacher 3 category, will be receiving P9,500 in terms of allowance, and if we exempt them from the 20% tax, the same teacher will receive an additional P1,900," he said. 

Gatchalian said legislation to exempt election-related allowances and honoraria from taxes may be passed in time for the barangay elections, which may take place by the end of the year.

2022 ELECTIONS

BIR

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE

COMELEC

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

DOF

TEACHERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG to Aklan LGUs: Enforce Boracay tourist limit or face show cause order for negligence

DILG to Aklan LGUs: Enforce Boracay tourist limit or face show cause order for negligence

10 hours ago
"We will not hesitate to issue SCO to LGU officials who will disregard existing laws on the island of Boracay. We cannot...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG to Aklan LGUs: Enforce Boracay tourist limit or face show cause order for negligence

DILG to Aklan LGUs: Enforce Boracay tourist limit or face show cause order for negligence

10 hours ago
"We will not hesitate to issue SCO to LGU officials who will disregard existing laws on the island of Boracay. We cannot...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo, Legarda remain top picks for Senate in Pulse Asia survey

Tulfo, Legarda remain top picks for Senate in Pulse Asia survey

By Angelica Y. Yang | April 6, 2022 - 1:41pm
A new voters' preference poll showed that broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) remain the top senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw
New York consulate assures to prioritize voting ops after staff test positive for COVID-19

New York consulate assures to prioritize voting ops after staff test positive for COVID-19

7 hours ago
The Philippine Consulate General in New York suspended consular operations after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Too soon to tag shooting in Bukidnon during De Guzman visit as election related

PNP: Too soon to tag shooting in Bukidnon during De Guzman visit as election related

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
“It is premature to say that the motive is election-related since we are still gathering enough evidence and determining...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Expert panel prefers switching brands for second COVID-19 booster dose

Expert panel prefers switching brands for second COVID-19 booster dose

3 hours ago
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot for senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals,...
Headlines
fbtw
College students in F2F classes reminded to register for Philhealth, medical insurance

College students in F2F classes reminded to register for Philhealth, medical insurance

3 hours ago
College students attending in-person classes are required to register with the PhilHealth or any medical insurance which covers...
Headlines
fbtw
IRR approval firms up functions, structure of Department of Migrant Workers

IRR approval firms up functions, structure of Department of Migrant Workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers aims to promote policy coherence for services offered to overseas Filipino workers.
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"The policy to restrict the operating hours of buses will worsen the scarcity of public transportation. It is exactly the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to create isolation polling area for voters with COVID-19 symptoms

Comelec to create isolation polling area for voters with COVID-19 symptoms

8 hours ago
Around 67.5 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in polling centers during the national and local elections on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with