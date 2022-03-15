^

Headlines

Hontiveros joins call to defer 20% tax on teachers' allowance for election duties

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 10:05am
Hontiveros joins call to defer 20% tax on teachers' allowance for election duties
File photo shows Senator Risa Hontiveros
Senate PRIB / Albert Calvelo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday asked the Commission on Elections and Bureau of Internal Revenue to hold off on collecting a withholding tax of 20% on the compensation for teachers tasked with poll duties in the May elections.

This comes days after teachers' group Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines decried the tax raise of 20% allegedly imposed on their travel allowances of P2,000 each for elections work this year. 

Teachers form part of the Electoral Board that renders election-related service. Members of the board are entitled to honoraria, travel allowances, communication allowances, anti-COVID-19 allowances and service credits.

"I ask that the BIR and the Comelec defer the collection of the 20% tax. Like many of our countrymen, teachers are starting to rise out of this pandemic. [Increasing the withholding taxes on their poll allowances] is wrong timing and too harsh," Hontiveros said in a statement shared with reporters over email on Tuesday. 

She urged the government to keep the tax at 5% in light of current economic conditions, saying it was "the least we could do" given the service that teachers render during the elections.

Hontiveros said the BIR and Comelec should immediately address teachers' concerns by organizing a dialogue with them.

The ACT Teachers, Bayan Muna, Gabriela and Kabataan party-lists filed a measure in 2019 to exempt compensation from election work from income taxes, saying  "this destroys the spirit and intent of the ESRA (Election Service Reform Act), which is to compensate the hardships of persons rendering election service."

The House approved House Bill No. 225 on third and final reading but the Senate did not pass a counterpart measure.

2022 ELECTIONS

ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS-PHILIPPINES

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE

COMELEC

RISA HONTIVEROS

TEACHERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

17 hours ago
Marcos' campaign previously said that the former senator's attendance "will only be confirmed if his hectic...
Headlines
fbtw
It’s final: Bongbong to skip Comelec debate
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has decided not to join the debate organized by the Commission on Elections for presidential candidates on Saturday.
Headlines
fbtw
Cash, education assistance ready for OFWs displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Cash, education assistance ready for OFWs displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

16 hours ago
Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine get $200 (P10,465) in financial aid and may avail of other forms of assistance.
Headlines
fbtw
Courts in Alert Level 1 areas resume full on-site capacity; night courts reopen

Courts in Alert Level 1 areas resume full on-site capacity; night courts reopen

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 days ago
Courts in areas placed under Alert Level 1, including the Supreme Court in Manila, shall resume full on-site capacity starting...
Headlines
fbtw
US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

By Angelica Y. Yang | 16 hours ago
This comes a few weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order (EO) committing the Philippines to introducing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP launches drug war endgame

PNP launches drug war endgame

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially launched the endgame in the Duterte administration’s war on dr...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
If elected president in the May 9 elections, Sen. Manny Pacquiao will ensure the protection of Filipino fishermen against...
Headlines
fbtw
4Ps beneficiaries shift from cash card to e-wallet

4Ps beneficiaries shift from cash card to e-wallet

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has shifted the form of issuing grants to millions of family-beneficiaries...
Headlines
fbtw
China envoy summoned over navy incursion

China envoy summoned over navy incursion

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs summoned yesterday Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the People’s Liberation Army-Navy...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson won&rsquo;t withdraw from presidential race

Lacson won’t withdraw from presidential race

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday vowed not to withdraw from the presidential race even as he scored the camp of his rival, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with