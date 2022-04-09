^

Signal No. 1 raised as first tropical cyclone of 2022 forms

Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 11:00am
Satellite image on April 9, 2022 shows Tropical Depression "Agaton" in waters off Eastern Visayas.
PAGASA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau hoisted Signal No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands as the low pressure area off Eastern Visayas developed early Saturday morning into the first tropical cyclone this year.

The center of Tropical Depression “Agaton” was last spotted 130 kilometers east southeast of Guiuian, Eastern Samar, packing winds of up to 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph and is barely moving, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA warned that a landfall over the coast of Eastern Samar is possible due to the “erratic” movement of Agaton which may begin turning generally eastward on Monday or Tuesday as it interacts with another tropical cyclone with international name “Malakas.”

Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience strong winds during the passage of Agaton. Seaboards in these areas, along with the northern and eastern coastal waters of Northern Samar, will experience rough to very rough seas.

Residents of Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte can expect heavy to intense rains from Saturday to early Sunday morning, while those in Masbate, Sorsogon and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

From early Sunday morning to early Monday morning, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands and Bohol can expect moderate to heavy with at times intense rains. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecasted for Masbate, Sorsogon and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

Due to this, PAGASA expects scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides especially in areas that are highly or very susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA forecasts that Agaton will remain a tropical depression over the next three days, but notes that there is a “marginal possibility” that it may strengthen into a tropical storm on late Sunday or Monday.

But it adds that Agaton might become a low pressure area by late Tuesday or early Wednesday as Malakas begins to assimilate its circulation. — Xave Gregorio

