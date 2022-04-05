^

Headlines

DOH, NTF say most expiring shots donated, bought by local govt's, private sector

April 5, 2022
DOH, NTF say most expiring shots donated, bought by local govt's, private sector
People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika” program on Jan. 20, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Most of the coronavirus shots expiring this July were not bought by the national government, the Department of Health and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

“Most of the doses that will expire by July 2022 were either donated by other countries, or procured by local governments and the private sector,” they said in a joint statement.

They said that since there was no guarantee that vaccine manufacturers could deliver enough doses, so “decisions were made to secure as many doses as could be obtained from wherever they could be sourced.”

The DOH and NTF said they, along with the National Vaccination Operations Center, local governments and the private sector, are “taking steps to coordinate with all concerned to carefully use vaccines in our care.”

They added that they are also working with manufacturers to see if the shelf life of vaccines can be extended.

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion previously said that a whopping 27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will expire in July.

The statement from the DOH and the NTF essentially confirm that there are doses expiring that month, but did not mention how many of these will be spoiled by then.

The DOH and NTF said that only 2% of vaccines bought by the national government have gone to waste, which is far less than the 10% indicative wastage rate used by the World Health Organization in the planning and forecasting of vaccine supply needs. — Xave Gregorio

