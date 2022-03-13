^

Headlines

Filipinos turning down vaccines as COVID-19 cases decline — DOH

Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 12:04pm
Filipinos turning down vaccines as COVID-19 cases decline â€” DOH
This Feb. 11, 2021 photo shows a child getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Boracay, Aklan.
NTF Against COVID-19 / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The National Vaccination Operations Center is considering donating COVID-19 vaccines close to their expiry dates to other countries as Filipinos have been turning down jabs, it said Sunday morning. 

Speaking in an interview aired over DZBB Super Radyo, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who is chairperson of NVOC, said that this was due to complacency and vaccine hesitancy from Filipinos. 

"Our health workers are really struggling to convince people to get vaccinated...They go from house to house but even though some are at home, they still don't want to get vaccinated," she said in mixed Filipino and English, adding that it could be better to donate to make sure the jabs don't go to waste. 

At the Laging Handa briefing Saturday, Cabotaje also said that the shelf life of Sinovac and Sputnik V were extended for one year and three months, respectively.

"There are 12 to 13 million [AstraZeneca vaccines] recommended by the manufacturer that can still be used within 2 to 3 months...We are just waiting for FDA approval if it's possible for us to still use it," she also said Sunday. 

Cabotaje was careful to assure Filipinos that the government still has a substantial stockpile of vaccines even if some of them will be donated later on. 

National vaccination days miss target

She added that the government was able to vaccinate some 836,000 in the first two days of Bayanihan Bakunahan Part 4, good for around 44% of its 1.8 million target to be vaccinated due to "a lot of factors." 

The government will continue its national vaccination drive until Tuesday in a number of regions, she said but admitted that "there is a problem with the supply of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years old."

"Some people still don't get vaccinated or take booster shots due to complacency because COVID-19 cases are low... We're already studying which countries [we can donate to] and what brands they can accept," she also said.

"Everything that can be done has been done to bring the vaccine closer to the public."

Asked if the country is ready for Alert Level 0, Cabotaje said: "NVOC continues to look for strategies to increase the number of those vaccinated...While we will agree to the general consensus that once ready, we will still cooperate in vaccination."

"Vaccination is the main game changer including the minimum health protocols...The economy needs to be balanced so we agreed to reduce to 70% from 80% of senior citizens targeted to be vaccinated [for] more areas to be included in Alert Level 1," she added. 

COVID-19 VACCINATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Momentum building for Robredo&rsquo;s campaign

Momentum building for Robredo’s campaign

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
With less than two months before the elections, Vice President Leni Robredo is banking on the groundswell of volunteers and...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo leans heavily on track record to shatter &lsquo;Solid North&rsquo;

Robredo leans heavily on track record to shatter ‘Solid North’

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
In her first foray as presidential candidate into the bailiwick of her political archrival, Vice President Leni Robredo repeatedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo rating down, Sotto up &ndash; SWS

Robredo rating down, Sotto up – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The number of Filipinos satisfied with the performance of Vice President Leni Robredo has significantly dropped, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao promises P400 billion a year for free housing

Pacquiao promises P400 billion a year for free housing

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Saturday vowed to allocate P400 billion a year for free housing for the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
South Korea relaxes travel requirements for Pinoys

South Korea relaxes travel requirements for Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The South Korean government has relaxed its COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers arriving from the P...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Contraceptive use up but responsibility for family planning still mostly on women

Contraceptive use up but responsibility for family planning still mostly on women

By Geela Garcia | 1 hour ago
"I took the initiative to get an implant because my husband doesn't like using condoms," said Paunil. 
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez named Ambassador of the Year

Romualdez named Ambassador of the Year

14 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez received the “Ambassador of the Year” award from the Rotary...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson: Where's aid for trike drivers?

Lacson: Where's aid for trike drivers?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate intends to call officials of budget and transportation departments to explain their failure to include tricycle...
Headlines
fbtw
Eleazar calls for gradual return to work

Eleazar calls for gradual return to work

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Workers who have been on a work-from-home arrangement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly from the business...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to strengthen law enforcement, will skip Comelec debate

Sara to strengthen law enforcement, will skip Comelec debate

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte yesterday said she would strengthen law enforcement in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with