^

Headlines

Quiboloy camp distances from woman who confessed to role in trafficking scheme

Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 5:37pm
Quiboloy camp distances from woman who confessed to role in trafficking scheme
Apollo Quiboloy, founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and media mogul, is wanted in the United States for sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion including that of children.
Sonshine Media / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Apollo Quiboloy’s camp distanced him and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, which he leads, from a Los Angeles paralegal who confessed to her role in the trafficking scheme allegedly operated by members of his religious group.

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said Saturday in a GMA News Online report that paralegal Maria de Leon is not a member of the KOJC and is not connected or affiliated with it or the self-styled pastor.

Topacio said De Leon is an “independent contractor whose company renders paralegal services to the public at large.”

Besides, he said that “any confession only binds the confessor” and cannot affect Quiboloy or any of the other co-accused in the trafficking case.

Topacio also floated the “possibility of pressure” on De Leon “as part of the pattern of harassment” against Quiboloy and the KOJC in the US “for purely political motives.”

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that De Leon admitted to preparing fraudulent documents for KOJC members seeking permanent residency and citizenship there.

De Leon, Quiboloy and seven others are facing a 42-count indictment that alleges running a labor trafficking scheme that forced church members to solicit donations for a bogus children’s charity, while the money funded the “lavish lifestyle” of its church leaders.

The US DOJ said De Leon admitted to participating in the scheme to commit fraud in marriage and visa with leaders of KOJC for about eight years. 

Quiboloy, who is also President Rodrigo Duterte's spiritual adviser, is wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation along with KOJC officials Teresita Dandan and Helen Panilag over trafficking charges. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lito Atienza to Ping Lacson: Learn some manners too

Lito Atienza to Ping Lacson: Learn some manners too

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Atienza, who is running for vice president, earlier called for Lacson to back out from the presidential race, to support the...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo vows to fast-track Marawi rehab; Marcos says it's already ongoing

Robredo vows to fast-track Marawi rehab; Marcos says it's already ongoing

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo vowed that she will fast-track the rehabilitation of Marawi if she gets elected as president,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

4 days ago
"The Philippine position is we continue to exercise full sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc and its territorial sea, as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: I fired corrupt Cabinet members

Duterte: I fired corrupt Cabinet members

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Duterte on Thursday said he fired five or six members of his Cabinet due to corruption and announced he would no...
Headlines
fbtw
No vendor displaced in Divisoria mall, Manila LGU says

No vendor displaced in Divisoria mall, Manila LGU says

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Manila city government will ensure no vendor would be displaced in a market in Divisoria that is currently being made...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LA paralegal admits role in trafficking scheme linked to Quiboloy's members

LA paralegal admits role in trafficking scheme linked to Quiboloy's members

9 hours ago
Maria de Leon, a paralegal in Los Angeles, admitted to preparing fraudulent documents for members of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy-led...
Headlines
fbtw
Without warrant, police nab, detain Grab driver over supposed &lsquo;kill threat&rsquo; tweet vs Marcos

Without warrant, police nab, detain Grab driver over supposed ‘kill threat’ tweet vs Marcos

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Police have arrested without a warrant and detained a Grab driver for supposedly posting a tweet threatening presidential...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos party insists: Estate tax case still pending

By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has insisted that the P23-billion estate tax case against his family remains pending.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Xi meeting on April 8 to be virtual

Duterte, Xi meeting on April 8 to be virtual

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The meeting between President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 8 will be held virtually, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan bloc says yes to party-list law amendments

Makabayan bloc says yes to party-list law amendments

By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
Militant lawmakers in the House of Representatives have expressed support for proposals to amend the party-list law to prevent...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with