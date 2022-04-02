Quiboloy camp distances from woman who confessed to role in trafficking scheme

Apollo Quiboloy, founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and media mogul, is wanted in the United States for sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion including that of children.

MANILA, Philippines — Apollo Quiboloy’s camp distanced him and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, which he leads, from a Los Angeles paralegal who confessed to her role in the trafficking scheme allegedly operated by members of his religious group.

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said Saturday in a GMA News Online report that paralegal Maria de Leon is not a member of the KOJC and is not connected or affiliated with it or the self-styled pastor.

Topacio said De Leon is an “independent contractor whose company renders paralegal services to the public at large.”

Besides, he said that “any confession only binds the confessor” and cannot affect Quiboloy or any of the other co-accused in the trafficking case.

Topacio also floated the “possibility of pressure” on De Leon “as part of the pattern of harassment” against Quiboloy and the KOJC in the US “for purely political motives.”

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that De Leon admitted to preparing fraudulent documents for KOJC members seeking permanent residency and citizenship there.

De Leon, Quiboloy and seven others are facing a 42-count indictment that alleges running a labor trafficking scheme that forced church members to solicit donations for a bogus children’s charity, while the money funded the “lavish lifestyle” of its church leaders.

The US DOJ said De Leon admitted to participating in the scheme to commit fraud in marriage and visa with leaders of KOJC for about eight years.

Quiboloy, who is also President Rodrigo Duterte's spiritual adviser, is wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation along with KOJC officials Teresita Dandan and Helen Panilag over trafficking charges. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag