DFA repatriates more seafarers as conditions in Ukraine become ‘more challenging’
MANILA, Philippines — More Filipino seafarers were repatriated from Ukraine just as conditions “become more challenging” as attacks by Russian forces continue in Mykolaiv, a coastal city near the Black Sea.
In a statement dated March 26 published on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it has now brought home a total of 323 seafarers. Meanwhile, another 30 crew members have been evacuated and are waiting for their own repatriation.
The ongoing evacuation of seafarers is done with the assistance of the Philippine Honorary Consul and the Philippine Embassy in Budapest.
Over the weekend the department welcomed 13 crew members of MV Ithaca Prospect at the Clark International Airport.
It also brought home on March 25 eight seafarers of MV Filia Glory, completing the repatriation of the whole crew. The first batch arrived earlier last week on March 22.
MV Filia Glory was docked in Olvia Port at the south of Mykolaiv.
“The evacuation of the seafarers was a big challenge because of the need for them to disembark the ship through small boats that would bring them safely to shore,” Philippine Ambassador to Budapest Frank R. Cimafranca said.
“We did this twice since the second batch of the crew was evacuated on a separate day,” he added.
Mykolaiv city is said to hold a key river crossing, which would allow Russian troops to enter Ukraine's biggest port of Odessa in the Black Sea.
Over 3.866 million have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion last month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees operational data portal showed. — Kaycee Valmonte with report from Agence France-Presse
President Vladimir Putin says he hopes that Moscow and the West could find a solution to the raging security crisis over Ukraine, but also accused Washington of using Kyiv as a "tool" against Russia.
"I hope that in the end we will find a solution, although it will not be simple," Putin says, indicating he was ready for more talks with the West, which has accused Moscow of massing more than 100,000 troops on the border and plotting to invade Ukraine.
"It seems to me that the United States is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine... but its main task is to contain Russia's development," Putin says. — AFP
UN chief Antonio Guterres says the global body is seeking a humanitarian ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, as the civilian toll continues to rise a month after Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.
Guterres tells reporters he had asked UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths "immediately to explore with the parties involved the possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine."
He says he hopes Griffiths would go to both Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after he returns from a mission to Afghanistan. — AFP
President Joe Biden's apparent call for Vladimir Putin's exit reverberated instantly around the world, sparking an administration rush to course-correct — and risks scrambling US efforts to rally a united front on the Ukraine conflict.
Biden's comment that the Russian president "cannot remain in power" — delivered in Warsaw at the close of three days of marathon diplomacy — was termed "a horrendous gaffe" by one Republican senator.
A senior US analyst said it could have the effect of lengthening the war. — AFP
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy says Sunday that a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality — a key issue for Moscow at conflict negotiations — was being closely looked at by Kyiv's negotiators.
"This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," Zelensky says during an interview with several independent Russian news organisations.
The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt to help end Russia's invasion in Ukraine. — AFP
More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says.
The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country — an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure.
Around 90 percent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine. — AFP
US President Joe Biden warns Russia not to move on an "inch" of NATO territory, as he delivers a major address on the Ukraine conflict Saturday in Warsaw.
"Don't even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory," Biden warns, reiterating the "sacred obligation" of alliance members to defend their territory "with the full force of our collective power." — AFP
