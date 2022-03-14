^

Headlines

Cash, education assistance ready for OFWs displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 6:29pm
Cash, education assistance ready for OFWs displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine
In this handout photo, DFA-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs representatives pose with crew members of MV Global Aglaia and MV Joseph Schulte from Ukraine.
Department of Foreign Affairs release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration said Overseas Filipino workers who will be brought back from Ukraine will be given assistance through cash aid, educational assistance, and even through livelihood programs.

“Ang [Department of Labor and Employment] at lalong-lalo na ang OWWA may cash aid na $200 (P10,465)  para sa mga OFWs na galing ng Ukraine at napakarami pong assistance,” POEA administrator Bernard Olalia said at the Laging Handa briefing on Monday.

(The Department of Labor and Employment and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration are giving out cash aid worth $200 for OFWs from Ukraine on top of other assistance provided.)

Educational assistance also available

Olalia said OFWs brought home because of the tensions in Ukraine may avail of the educational and livelihood programs of the government, among the other programs. 

"Andiyan po yung educational assistance na puwede po ibigay dun sa mga anak ng mga OFWs na galing ng Ukraine, andiyan din po yung livelihood assistance na kung saan puwede po silang magkaroon ng pagsasanay at sila po ay tuturuan ng OWWA at ng mga ahensya po para po kung nais nilang mag-business," Olalia said.

(There’s the educational assistance that may be availed of by the children of the repatriated OFWs from Ukraine, there’s also the livelihood assistance where they can have training sessions and they will be taught by the OWWA and other agencies in case they want to start a business.)

Meanwhile, those looking for employment may also be referred and assisted by the POEA to registered employers in case they want to look for other jobs abroad.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said 225 Filipinos have been repatriated from Ukraine.

According to POEA, nearly all land-based OFWs have been evacuated by the DFA. Olalia said they are working on bringing home over 400 affected seafarers.

"Napauwi na po natin ang mahigit 100 na seafarers po natin at arriving na rin po yung halos 140 natin na seafarers so ang naiiwan nalang po doon ay mga mahigit 200 na kasalukuyan pa pong onboard at inaasikaso natin kung papaano natin sila mai-re-repatriate using humanitarian corridors," Olalia said.

(We already brought home more than 100 seafarers and we have nearly 140 seafarers arriving, so there are over 200 left that are currently onboard and we are already figuring out how to repatriate them via humanitarian corridors.)

The DFA put Ukraine under Alert Level 4 last week, signaling the mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Ukraine. Meanwhile, POEA said the deployment ban in Ukraine will be implemented for as long as Ukraine is under Alert Level 4. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bulacan Gov. Fernando endorses Robredo for president

Bulacan Gov. Fernando endorses Robredo for president

8 hours ago
Robredo, speaking after the endorsement, said Fernando's endorsement will be a huge help to her campaign considering the political...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo pushes back on claims she is working with communist rebels

Robredo pushes back on claims she is working with communist rebels

8 hours ago
"If we don't address them, more people might believe the rumors, which would be the fault of those spreading them," Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Torrefranca-Neri, who previously served as Social Welfare and Development undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko party urges DepEd action on Pangasinan school's parental consent forms for Robredo visit

Isko party urges DepEd action on Pangasinan school's parental consent forms for Robredo visit

6 hours ago
Ramel attached the consent form that indicated Vice President Robredo will be visiting Alcala, Cagayan. The same form, photos...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs hopeful US clarification on Iran missile strike in Erbil will mean no deployment ban

OFWs hopeful US clarification on Iran missile strike in Erbil will mean no deployment ban

5 hours ago
The United States’ clarifying that Iran’s missile attack on Iraq last weekend was not directed at a US-owned property...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
CHR to probe into shooting of Bayan Muna coordinator Larry Villegas

CHR to probe into shooting of Bayan Muna coordinator Larry Villegas

2 hours ago
"Although Villegas survived the incident, CHR condemns this attack perpetrated towards a political convenor and urges for...
Headlines
fbtw
From 'Obosen' to 'ADORE': Anti-drug campaign emphasizes treatment, support

From 'Obosen' to 'ADORE': Anti-drug campaign emphasizes treatment, support

3 hours ago
"The DOH believes that substance use and abuse is a chronic but treatable medical condition. Treating this condition requires...
Headlines
fbtw
Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

3 hours ago
Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. is expected to ink several agreements with his Moroccan counterpart Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
'Sayang': Lacson laments exclusion of Obiena from World Indoor Championships

'Sayang': Lacson laments exclusion of Obiena from World Indoor Championships

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Obiena would have been the first-ever homegrown Filipino athlete to compete in the World Indoor Championships, had he received...
Headlines
fbtw
6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

11 hours ago
The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit about 110 kilometres (68 miles) off Morong in Bataan province on Luzon island at 5:05...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with