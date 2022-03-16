^

LTFRB says fuel subsidy credited to 35k of 136k card holders

March 16, 2022 | 11:06pm
LTFRB says fuel subsidy credited to 35k of 136k card holders
Jeepney drivers on June 25, 2020 check their engine at Tandang Sora Jeepney Terminal in Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines — The Landbank has begun processing the crediting of fuel subsidy to jeepney drivers and operators who are affected by the series of fuel price hikes, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Wednesday.

To recall, the LTFRB last week said that the Department of Transportation requested the Department of Budget and Management for funds to cover 377,443 beneficiaries who would be receiving fuel subsidies amounting to P6,500 each for a total of P2,453,379,500.

Speaking over GMA News’ Unang Balita, LTFRB Executive Director Tina Cassion said that just 35,000 of the 136,000 initial cardholders have received their P6,500 fuel subsidy, so far.

In an update sent to reporters, Cassion also appealed to the DBM to expedite the release of funds. She added that the LTFRB expects the daily crediting to continue until Friday this week

"The LTFRB has submitted all the documents they have required since February but so far the funds have not been released. We know how far the 6,500 fuel subsidy will go and it would have been part of our strategy to immediately follow the Service Contracting Program so we expect the immediate release of funds within this week," she said in Filipino.

The LTFRB earlier said that jeepney drivers would now receive P13,000 in fuel subsidy from P6,500.

"For bus operators, today is the start of crediting their accounts. For other modes which need card printing, we expect cards to be ready for distribution next week," Cassion said in a text message. 

"For other beneficiaries who are not included in the previous fuel subsidy implementation so do not yet have a card, based on the LTFRB database on legitimate CPC holders, they will create an account with Landbank to issue their cards. Once the cards are ready, LTFRB will post on the website, FB, or notify them to claim their cards. Since LBP is still processing for card printing, we expect the cards ready starting next week."

Cassion said that the LTFRB still waiting for the list from DILG and DTI for tricycles and deliveries which are not covered by the regulatory powers of LTFRB, which could only help to facilitate payment to them.

"Another big help in the continuous increase of fuel prices is the Service Contracting Program because both riders, and operators and drivers will benefit from it. The operator/driver will provide Free Ride for commuters and in turn the government will pay them on a weekly basis."

"Their payment covers the cost of fuel, disinfection, monthly amortizations, and other overhead expenses and has a profit margin included...[The DBM's] commitment is that within 7 days from receipt of our submitted documents, the funds will be released."

