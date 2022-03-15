PNP launches drug war endgame

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the endgame, essentially the “finale version” of Oplan Double Barrel also known as the Anti-Illegal Drugs Operation through Reinforcement and Education (ADORE), seeks to reinforce the education-based strategy of the government in its war against illegal drugs.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially launched the endgame in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“We would like to have the endgame strategy for this administration by completing the double barrel that we started in 2016. This is a commitment of the Philippine National Police that thru reinforcement, rehabilitation, recovery and wellness and reintegration of the more than 1.2 million that surrendered,” Carlos said.

“We will go back to the streets now that we enter the new normal and the environment allows us to reach out again to the victims of these illegal drugs. We will continue that by reducing the supply as our law enforcement functions together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA),” he added.

Carlos earlier said that Oplan Double Barrel Finale, which would last until President Duterte steps down from office before July, will not be “much” of a change from the government’s current anti-drug campaign.

He said the PNP will continue the programs of former PNP chiefs except for Tokhang.

Tokhang, a play on the words “toktok” or knock and “hangyo” or plead, is the Duterte administration’s flagship anti-narcotics campaign which has been criticized by local and international human rights groups for supposed summary killings.

Oplan High-Value Target and Tokhang comprised Oplan Double Barrel, launched in 2016 by the drug war’s chief architect, then-PNP chief and now Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

Carlos said “ADORE is anchored on a holistic approach highlighted by reinforcement and education-based strategy, in support of the PDEA and local government units and in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies, national government agencies, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders utilizing the 8Es implementation track of the infinity loop of the double-barrel to eradicate proliferation of illegal drugs in the community.”

The ADORE’s 8Es are Engineering the Structure, Education, Extraction of Information, Enforcement, Enactment of Laws, Environment, Economics, Evaluation.

The PNP in collaboration with PDEA, the Departments of Social Welfare and Development and of Health and the Dangerous Drugs Board launched the latest campaign plan during the flag ceremony on Monday.