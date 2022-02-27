

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DDoS attack targets CNN Philippines as it hosts presidential debate
 


Philstar.com
February 27, 2022 | 8:18pm





 
DDoS attack targets CNN Philippines as it hosts presidential debate
Artist's rendition of cyber security hack
Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay
 


MANILA, Philippines — The website of CNN Philippines was hit with a cyber attack on Sunday as the network held a presidential debate ahead of the crucial May polls.


As of 8:08 p.m., the website of CNN Philippines remains inaccesible.



"Our developers have confirmed that the website is experiencing a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack," it said in an advisory Sunday night.


"We would to assure everyone that we are working to get the site up and running as soon as possible."




On February 23, more than 20 newsrooms and websites signed a joint statement organized by #FactsFirstPH calling for goverment agencies to look into the attacks,


"Whoever is behind these attacks should be exposed and made accountable. These are clearly attacks against telecommunications and other related assets, deemed as critical infrastructures so vital to the Republic of the Philippines that their incapacity would have a detrimental impact on national security and the people. The message is clear. We, the journalists, are being targeted to forbid and disempower us from doing our work," they said


Last week, Bayan Muna lawmakers called on the House of Representatives’ information and communications technology panel to conduct an investigation into the increasingly frequent DDoS attacks on websites of news outlets including Philstar.com, CNN Philippines and Rappler.


The sites of ONE News GMA News, ABS-CBN News and VERA Files have been targeted by cyber attacks. Alternative media websites Bulatlat, Kodao Production and AlterMinday have also been attacked.


DDoS attacks overwhelm website traffic to the point of it crashing. This is punishable under the E-Commerce Law by a fine of at least P100,000 and imprisonment of from six months to three years.


The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Altermidya, Bulatlat, Kodao and Rappler earlier called on the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate and stop the cyberattacks, and identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.


Nine presidential candidates are squaring off during the CNN Philippines' debates. Survey frontrunner Bongbong Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, declined to participate in the event. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Xave Gregorio


 











 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
CYBERATTACK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022







LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022



By PhilstarLIVE |
4 hours ago 


Presidential candidates will face each other in debates on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, initiated by CNN Philip...








Headlines
fbtw













LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022


 




LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022



By PhilstarLIVE |
4 hours ago 


Presidential candidates will face each other in debates on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, initiated by CNN Philip...








Headlines
fbtw













180,000-strong teachers&rsquo; group backs Robredo-Pangilinan tandem







180,000-strong teachers’ group backs Robredo-Pangilinan tandem



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
21 hours ago 


One of the country’s biggest organizations of teachers has vowed to carry the tandem of presidential aspirant Vice President...








Headlines
fbtw













21 Filipino seafarers on rocket-hit vessel plead for assistance







21 Filipino seafarers on rocket-hit vessel plead for assistance



By John Unson |
21 hours ago 


21 Filipino crewmembers of a cargo ship that was hit by rocket fire Friday night off Ukraine have asked the Philippine government...








Headlines
fbtw













Bello scores VP rivals on 'shifting' positions, not showing up 
play









Bello scores VP rivals on 'shifting' positions, not showing up



11 hours ago 


"I think they just spat on the face of the Filipino people telling them that you are not worth my giving you our programs...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









'May tama tayo rito': Bets discuss effects of Russian invasion of Ukraine







'May tama tayo rito': Bets discuss effects of Russian invasion of Ukraine



2 hours ago 


"When it comes to the oil supply, we'll surely be affected by this."








Headlines
fbtw













Investing in health system, medical facilities will give nurses reason to stay, bets say







Investing in health system, medical facilities will give nurses reason to stay, bets say



2 hours ago 


Registered nurses in the country receive meager compensation and benefits, and face lack of job security. Such reasons are...








Headlines
fbtw













More skyways to solve traffic? Presidential bets weigh in







More skyways to solve traffic? Presidential bets weigh in



3 hours ago 


"It's important to build skyways to get rid of traffic," Pacquiao said, though he did not explain how. 








Headlines
fbtw













Where does Lacson stand on human rights and other issues? A quick look







Where does Lacson stand on human rights and other issues? A quick look



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


Here's a guide on presidential bet Panfilo "Ping" Lacson's stand on national issues.








Headlines
fbtw













'Gobyernong Tapat': A look at Robredo's platform and the people around her







'Gobyernong Tapat': A look at Robredo's platform and the people around her



By Xave Gregorio |
5 hours ago 


Here’s a cheat sheet on opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid to succeed President Rodrigo Dut...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN





 

or sign in with