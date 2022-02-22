

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
House probe sought into cyberattacks on media sites
 


Philstar.com
February 22, 2022 | 5:52pm





 
House probe sought into cyberattacks on media sites
Artist's rendition of cyber security hack
Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay
 


MANILA, Philippines — Bayan Muna lawmakers are calling on the House of Representatives’ information and communications technology panel to conduct an investigationinto the increasingly frequent cyberattacks on websites of news outlets.


Reps. Carlos Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite and Eufemia Cullamat are also asking the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on websites of news outlets including Philstar.com, CNN Philippines and Rappler.



Apart from these websites, the sites of ONE News, CNN Philippines, GMA News, ABS-CBN News and VERA Files have been targeted by cyber attacks. Alternative media websites Bulatlat, Kodao Productions and AlterMidya have also been attacked.


DDoS attacks overwhelm website traffic to the point of it crashing. This is punishable under the E-Commerce Law by a fine of at least P100,000 and imprisonment of from six months to three years.


"Amid the widespread misinformation and proliferation of fake news, the government should identify and stop the perpetrators of these cyber criminal acts and hold them accountable for these undemocratic acts," the lawmakers said in House Resolution No. 2493.


They also speculated that these cyberattacks "are probably aimed not only to interfere and disrupt the operations of the affected media entities but also at influencing the outcome of the May 9, 2022 elections."


In a statement last week, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Altermidya, Bulatlat, Kodao and Rappler also called on the DICT and NBI to investigate and stop the cyberattacks, and identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.


They also suspect that the cyberattacks are "orchestrated, systematic and politically motivated" given their timing and frequency. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









CYBERATTACKS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest











 


Trending







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


Faculty members of the University of the Philippines School of Statistics reminded the public on Monday to be critical of...








Headlines
fbtw













 Ex-Sen. Osme&ntilde;a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte







Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte



By Xave Gregorio |
6 hours ago 


Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip







Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip



By Kristine Joy Patag |
9 hours ago 


It is actually from a video that mentions a party-list for 








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec asked to suspend 'Baklas' until rules on posters on private property clarified







Comelec asked to suspend 'Baklas' until rules on posters on private property clarified



By Kristine Joy Patag |
7 hours ago 


Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal has asked the Commission on Elections to temporarily suspend its enforcement of...








Headlines
fbtw













'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs







'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


Greenhills Shopping Center, a mall based in San Juan City, Metro Manila, is still among the world's 35 physical markets known...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









2 senators support call to suspend excise taxes on fuel as prices rise







2 senators support call to suspend excise taxes on fuel as prices rise



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


"I am against hikes in taxes. What we need to do is strengthen the non-revenue income such as those from public utilities...








Headlines
fbtw













DepEd gives private schools more time to assess, adjust fees


 




DepEd gives private schools more time to assess, adjust fees



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


The Department of Education (DepEd) said its decision will give private institutions enough time to assess their fees...








Headlines
fbtw













House urged to condemn, probe arrest of community doctor Natividad Castro







House urged to condemn, probe arrest of community doctor Natividad Castro



By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


“Doctors and health workers, especially those who choose to serve the most depressed rural areas should be given support...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH says COVID-19 cases in Philippines plateauing







DOH says COVID-19 cases in Philippines plateauing



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
2 hours ago 


DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said all regions have negative growth rates and are deemed low risk for COVID-19...








Headlines
fbtw













DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin







DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


"I traveled to Balesin island for private time and scheduled to return Monday morning via private transport. However, I was...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with