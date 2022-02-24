Former DAR chief Castriciones now included in Isko Morenoâ€™s senatorial slate

Former DAR chief Castriciones now included in Isko Moreno’s senatorial slate

Photo shows former DAR Secretary John Castriciones signing a manifesto of support for Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno's presidential campaign at his headquarters in Intramuros.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Agrarian Reform secretary John Castriciones is now part of the senatorial slate of Manila City mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno.

Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel confirmed this in a text message to Philstar.com Thursday morning.

Castriciones is a candidate under one wing of the administration PDP-Laban, which initially fielded Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa as its presidential bet.

Moreno has said he was opening to adopting senatorial bets who would publicly back his tandem with vice presidential candidate and doctor Willie Ong.

“We manifest our strong support for the candidacy of Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso," Castriciones said at Moreno's proclamation rally. He claimed the Manila mayor was the only candidate with a plan to improve the agricultural sector in the Philippines.

Castriciones leads the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Council, the nationwide volunteer group supporting the Duterte administration that earlier called for the establishment of a revolutionary government.

He is also an international lawyer, a professor, an author, and former Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary for Operations.

Moreno earlier also said he would "be grateful, honored, and humbled to have somebody like" President Rodrigo Duterte in his slate.

As it currently stands, his Senate slate consists of former lawmaker Samira Gutoc, TV personality Jopet Sison, and nurse and former radioman Carl Balita.