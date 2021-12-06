

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
After months of tension, Isko wants Duterte in his Senate slate
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 12:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
After months of tension, Isko wants Duterte in his Senate slate
Combination photo of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and President Rodrigo Duterte.
Facebook / Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and presidential photo / Robinson Niñal
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said he would welcome President Rodrigo Duterte into his Senate slate with open arms, months after the tensions first flared between the two. 



This comes after Duterte's close aide, Sen. Bong Go, announced his withdrawal from the 2022 presidential derby. Go has yet to formalize his withdrawal as presidential candidate of Pederalismo ng Dakilang Dakilang Samahan at the Commission on Elections.





“I will personally vote for President Duterte for senator. And I will be grateful, honored, and humbled to have somebody like the president in our slate as an additional candidate for senator,” Moreno said during an ambush interview in Lapu-Lapu City. 



Months after their verbal tussle where Moreno was described but not named, the presidential candidate described Duterte as being "very much capable of doing the job as a legislator." Moreno said this after saying he would vote for Duterte. 



He also flip-flopped on his earlier stance against guest candidates. Where he once said that he wanted his Senate slate to support him, Moreno on Monday said he was willing to take on a fourth candidate. 



"If before, I said I only had three senators so you only have nine problems, now I will say, you only have eight to think about because I have a fourth candidate, President Duterte," he said.



Asked why he would want Duterte in his senatorial slate, Moreno explained that as president, Duterte had many accomplishments, including his administration's flagship infrastructure project Build, Build, Build. 



Moreno has long positioned himself as a moderate and has denied being a secret administration candidate. The Manila City chief on Monday went on to praise Duterte for initiating the three-day National Vaccination Drive. 



“Let’s give credit where credit is due. President Duterte has so many accomplishments. And I believe that he can be an effective senator since through legislation, he can ensure that his legacy will be institutionalized,” said Moreno.



The two have had a complicated, up-and-down relationship over the Duterte administration.



Moreno had previously been supportive of the administration's programs and policies, including its "war on drugs" and dolomite white sand beach in Manila Bay.



However, he has also been a vocal critic of the administration's face shield rule in the city of Manila. 



Political realignments are common during the election season. Aksyon Demokratiko itself admitted earlier that the party "had 4,000 more or less candidates jumping ship from different political parties nationwide."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 30, 2021 - 10:32am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the aspirants for local and national posts in the May 2022 elections. — Main photo by The STAR/Boy Santos

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 30, 2021 - 10:32am                              


                              
Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez says there will be "no substitution" since Sen. Bong Go's announcement is a voluntary withdrawal. Go is PDP-Laban's presidential bet.



When he filed his COC for presidency, Go however ran under PDDS or Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan. He substituted for presidential bet Grepor Belgica who backed out from the presidential race. — Kristine Joy Patag

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 30, 2021 - 9:49am                              


                              
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, administration presidential candidate under an allied party of PDP-Laban, is withdrawing his candidacy, state media reports.



CNN Philippines also reports that Go has said he will withdraw.



The announcement of his withdrawal comes after days of President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide giving hints that he may drop out of the presidential race.



This would leave the administration PDP-Laban party without an official candidate in the 2022 elections for now.



Go was elected in the 2019 midterm polls and still has a seat at the Senate until 2025.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 25, 2021 - 9:49am                              


                              
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who is running for president, has tested negative for cocaine, shabu, marijuana and other illegal substances, according to a photo posted by his team.



                           

                           

                              

                                 November 23, 2021 - 3:48pm                              


                              
The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos says he took a cocaine test after President Rodrigo Duterte accused an unnamed presidential candidate of using the illegal drug.



Marcos Jr, who is among the frontrunners seeking to succeed Duterte in 2022, says in a statement he was tested Monday and had submitted the result to three police agencies.



He tells a local broadcaster he had tested negative.



"I really don't feel that I am the one being alluded to," says Marcos Jr, popularly known as "Bongbong". — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 13, 2021 - 4:53pm                              


                              
Sen. Bong Go withdraws candidacy for vice president and files candidacy for president under Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan, PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag says. — Xave Gregorio

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
