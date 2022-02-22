

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Palace: Pinoys in Hong Kong getting assistance
 


Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
February 22, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Palace: Pinoys in Hong Kong getting assistance
A police officer requests a migrant worker on her Sunday rest day to leave during an operation against people who fail to comply with social distancing measures in Hong Kong’s MongKok area amid the city’s worst-ever coronavirus outbreak.
AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government is providing assistance to Filipino workers in Hong Kong who caught COVID-19, Malacañang said yesterday, as the Chinese special administrative region grapples with a surge in infections.


Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Hong Kong immediately provided COVID-stricken Filipino workers with food, hygiene kits and power banks to allow them to communicate while waiting for calls from the Center for Health Protection and the Hong Kong Labor Department.


The POLO also coordinated with a non-government organization to provide an isolation facility to accommodate several Filipino migrant workers.


“(POLO) also coordinated with the Hong Kong Labor Department, which set up an isolation facility for our countrymen, pending admission to the quarantine facility, apart from providing transportation arrangements,” Nograles said in a statement.


The POLO has also provided $200 after-care financial assistance to those who recovered from COVID-19. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will also provide $200 for each COVID-positive Filipino worker.


Nograles said as of Feb. 19, five of the 28 Filipino workers in Hong Kong who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, with three of them back to their respective employers.


More than 90 percent of hospital beds in Hong Kong are in use as COVID-19 infections rose sharply because of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, according to news reports. There are more than 130,000 Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong.


Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III yesterday confirmed that 41 Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong who tested positive for COVID “were provided food, medicine and cash assistance of $200.”


He also belied reports that a number of Filipino domestic helpers were terminated after testing positive for COVID, as COVID infection is not a valid ground to terminate a worker under Hong Kong laws.


Labor Assistant Secretary Alice Visperas said more than half of the 41 COVID-positive domestic helpers have completed their two-year employment contract and are about to return home. They went straight to the airport and after testing positive for COVID, had to wait for the ambulance to pick them up.


Of the 41 cases, Visperas said only two are in hospitals, eight have recovered while the rest are in quarantine facilities. The Philippine government, she said, will provide an additional $200 to those OFWs staying in quarantine facilities to sustain their needs.


Visperas said the government would repatriate the OFWs who have completed their employment contracts as soon as they have turned negative from the infection, while those with existing contracts will go back to their employers upon completing the quarantine.


Visperas also reported that Hong Kong temporarily closed its door for returning migrants amid the surge in COVID cases. The government is yet to determine how many were affected by the temporary travel suspension. – Mayen Jaymalin


 










 









COVID-19
HONG KONG

















Philstar


















 






    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs







'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs



By Angelica Y. Yang |
8 hours ago 


Greenhills Shopping Center, a mall based in San Juan City, Metro Manila, is still among the world's 35 physical markets known...








Headlines
fbtw













UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are



By Angelica Y. Yang |
11 hours ago 


Faculty members of the University of the Philippines School of Statistics reminded the public on Monday to be critical of...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president







Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
13 hours ago 


In a joint statement, 16 former government officials said appealed to Filipino voters to choose Robredo as President Rodrigo...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP: 1 dead, 2 injured in Quezon helicopter crash







PNP: 1 dead, 2 injured in Quezon helicopter crash



7 hours ago 


Police Patrolman Allen Noel Ona was in critical condition when he was found by paramedic rescuers at the crash site...








Headlines
fbtw













Gov't to change strategies to ramp up COVID-19 booster administration, elderly vaccination







Gov't to change strategies to ramp up COVID-19 booster administration, elderly vaccination



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
7 hours ago 


DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who heads the National Vaccination Operations Center, said some 3.44 million individuals...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









&lsquo;Government acting on Europe Parliament concerns&rsquo;







‘Government acting on Europe Parliament concerns’



By Alexis Romero |
1 hour ago 


The government is acting on the issues on human rights and extrajudicial killings raised by the European Parliament, Malacañang...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines Oks vax certs of 8 more countries







Philippines Oks vax certs of 8 more countries



By Helen Flores |
1 hour ago 


The Philippines has approved the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of eight more countries, Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













More former government officials, biz execs back Robredo







More former government officials, biz execs back Robredo



By Helen Flores |
1 hour ago 


More former government officials and business executives have expressed their support for presidential aspirant Vice President...








Headlines
fbtw













Eleazar calls for vax drives at barangay level







Eleazar calls for vax drives at barangay level



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
1 hour ago 


As the number of people unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19 further decreases, former Philippine National Police...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno to copy, implement laws affecting BARMM







Isko Moreno to copy, implement laws affecting BARMM



By Ghio Ong |
1 hour ago 

 
Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will just “copy” the existing policies being enforced to preserve...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with