Philippines logs 1,923 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in over a month

Residents buy from the many pop-up stalls which offer an assortment of local or foreign food choices as they dine in alfresco along the Cristobal Food Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday night, Feb. 13. 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — After a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases early this year driven by the hyper-infectious Omicron variant, the Philippines logged Saturday its lowest number of new infections since December 30 with the Department of Health reporting just 1,923 new COVID-19 patients.

The DOH said six laboratories were unable to submit testing data, but they only accounted for 0.8% of all samples and 0.4% of all positive individuals.

Of the new cases, 95% occurred within the last 14 days. Metro Manila accounted for 371 of the new cases, while 197 of the cases were reported in Calabarzon and 188 of the cases were reported in Central Luzon.

The new infections bring the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 3,650,748.

Meanwhile, 198 more people died, bringing the death toll to 198 and 5,158 more recovered, pushing the total number of people who have gotten well to 3,532,608.

With the new cases, deaths and recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases is now at 62,533, the lowest since January 6.

New infections have been steadily declining after the country reached a record-high of nearly 40,000 cases in a single day last January 15, prompting the government to gradually roll back restrictions that tightened at the start of the year. — Xave Gregorio