Lawmaker calls on DOE, ERC anew to ensure sufficient power for elections
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 12:46pm





 
Lawmaker calls on DOE, ERC anew to ensure sufficient power for elections
This undated image shows electrical linemen fixing power lines.
Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday reiterated her call to the Department of Energy (DOE) and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to ensure adequate power for elections day which will fall during the dry season amid concerns of thinning reserves and possible power outages.


In a statement on the Senate's website, the lawmaker urged the two agencies "to ensure that power players do not resort to de-rating (reducing the power generation of plants) and unplanned outages during the election day."



Hontiveros expressed concern about the power situation during the polling period after climate and energy policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) pointed out that there may be power interruptions of varying lengths in the second quarter, which includes the critical elections day on May 9. 


"Right now, we should have reserves exceeding 1,200 MW (megawatts) above the margin through adding more ancillary services and making sure that power players are not cheating [or colluding] in the market in order to raise prices," she said.


There should be a reserve margin of 1,200 MW in place to prevent the transmission service provider National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) from declaring red alert, which may bring about rotating power interruptions in affected areas, according to the grid operator's summer outlook. A margin allows room for forced plant outages. 


NGCP earlier raised that the Luzon grid may experience thin operating margins- or the power in excess of demand- from April to June this year, due to higher demand.


Hontiveros explained that the thinning of reserves poses a threat to the polling and counting of votes. 


"There can be cheating [if there are power interruptions during the polls]. The integrity of the elections depends significantly on stable and sufficient power supply."


By now, energy players should have already identifed and put in place safety measures which will prevent the power grid from going on red alert, she added. 


In May and June last year, the Luzon grid went under a series of red alerts amid forced outages, plant de-ratings and higher demand. 


Hontiveros said the issue of power supply has been constantly hounding the country for years due to systemic issues such as "regulatory failures and market abuse with few players dominating the power industry."


She also called for scrutiny of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, which she claimed did not address the diminishing power supply and high costs despite 20 years of being enacted. 


Last month, the Energy department said that it does not see power supply issues during the national and local elections, based on estimates from stakeholders. 


READ: DoE sees 'no specific concerns' yet on power supply during dry season


 










 









