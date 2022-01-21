

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DoE sees 'no specific concerns' yet on power supply during dry season
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 12:59pm





  
DoE sees 'no specific concerns' yet on power supply during dry season
The Department of Energy (DoE) said it does not yet see any power supply issues which will affect the dry season amid reports that the Luzon power grid may experience thin operating margins during the period.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DoE) said Friday that it does not yet see any issues which will affect the dry season, after the transmission service provider said the Luzon power grid may experience thin operating margins during the period.


The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) earlier forecasted thin operating margins- or power in excess of demand- in the Luzon grid from April to June, which includes the critical election period.   



"Based on our estimates from submissions of stakeholders, so far, we do not see any specific concerns which can affect the supply of power this summer, and preparations for elections," Mario Marasigan, the DoE Director Electric Power Industry Management Bureau, said in Tagalog during an interview with SuperRadyo DzBB.


According to him, operating margins refer to reserves which kick in when a power plant supplying energy to the grid runs into a problem. 


He added that there is an existing Energy Task Force on Elections, headed by the DoE, which looks into scenarios which may happen during the elections. 


"We look at the scenarios which may happen during elections. That's why we don't see that there be any issues in the elections if we just focus on the supply of power," Marasigan said. 


In its earlier statement, the NGCP raised that some power plants extended their maintenance shutdowns while others decreased their committed output this month. 


Marasigan said that DoE has a policy which prevents plants and transmission facilities from going on maintenance shutdowns during the summer months in a bid to ensure the country's energy security. This does not apply to hydro power plants, however, since they are powered by water which is historically scarce in the summer.


 










 









DOE
ENERGY
MARIO MARASIGAN
POWER

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







&lsquo;Number of pregnant women contracting COVID-19 increasing&rsquo;







‘Number of pregnant women contracting COVID-19 increasing’



By Mayen Jaymalin |
14 hours ago 


Doctors are seeing a remarkable rise in the number of pregnant women getting infected with the coronavirus disease in the...








Headlines
fbtw













Four provinces under Alert Level 4







Four provinces under Alert Level 4



By Alexis Romero |
17 hours ago 


Four provinces will be placed under Alert Level 4, the second strictest classification, while 15 more areas will be escalated...








Headlines
fbtw













10 senatorial bets on Marcos-Duterte's slate







10 senatorial bets on Marcos-Duterte's slate



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte will be...








Headlines
fbtw













Bongbong-Sara tandem bares senatorial lineup




January 21, 2022 - 12:00am 


Four incumbent lawmakers lead the senatorial lineup of the tandem of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte.








Headlines
fbtw













DOH ensures continuous COVID-19 benefits for HCWs







DOH ensures continuous COVID-19 benefits for HCWs

 

By Mayen Jaymalin |
14 hours ago 


The Department of Health has assured health care workers that they will continue to be entitled to COVID-19 benefits under...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Gov't to offer COVID-19 jabs at transport hubs, train stations







Gov't to offer COVID-19 jabs at transport hubs, train stations



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
35 minutes ago 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination drive for commuters and transport...








Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban faction backs Sara for VP, leaves out running mate Bongbong







PDP-Laban faction backs Sara for VP, leaves out running mate Bongbong



By Xave Gregorio |
1 hour ago 


A faction of the administration party, PDP-Laban, announced that it has adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines among 105 nations to get cheaper Merck COVID-19 pill







Philippines among 105 nations to get cheaper Merck COVID-19 pill



By Robin Millard |
4 hours ago 


The 105 countries covered include some of the world's most heavily populated nations like India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria,...








Headlines
fbtw













House probe sought on restrictions for unvaccinated







House probe sought on restrictions for unvaccinated



By Xave Gregorio |
4 hours ago 


The Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry into the restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated...








Headlines
fbtw













SWS: Vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos continues to drop







SWS: Vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos continues to drop



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 hours ago 


According to a poll taken in December 2021 and released on Thursday, only 8% of adult Filipinos did not want to get vaccinated...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with