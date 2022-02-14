

















































 
























Unperturbed Pacquiao says presidential bid has 'solid' ground support
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 6:41pm





 
Unperturbed Pacquiao says presidential bid has 'solid' ground support
Sen. Manny Pacquiao, a boxing champ and 2022 presidential candidate, visit teh Pacman Village in Saranggani Province after he was named "ambassador for the homeless and vulnerable" by international organization Spring Rain Global. Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo joins him on the visit.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao said Monday he is not discouraged by his standing in opinion polls as the senator claimed his bid has “solid” support on the ground.


Pacquiao tied with Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” at the third spot in a survey released by Pulse Asia Sunday, with just 8% of voter support.



Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the ousted dictator, sustained his lead in the January poll, with 60% of respondents picking him as their president if elections were held during the survey period.


In a statement, Pacquiao said his presidential bid has a “solid ground support.”


“We remain very optimistic because we are seeing a snowballing of support in the Visayas and in Mindanao,” Pacquiao said.


According to the Pulse Asia survey, Pacquiao had an 18% voter support in the Visayas and 13% voter support in Mindanao. Support for him was lowest in Metro Manila with only 1%, followed by Balance Luzon with 3%.


“We expect to solidify all Visayans being the only Visayan candidate among the presidentiables,” he said.  


Marcos also has a power base in Eastern Visayas through the Romualdezes of Leyte, while his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio also has a strong following in Mindanao.


Ateneo School of Government senior research fellow Michael Yusingo earlier told Philstar.com that Pacquiao will be “competitive, but not enough to be the clear frontrunner” in the central and southern Philippines.


Not backing out


In a briefing Monday, the retired boxer said he would focus on going around the country and penetrating the ground or the lower-income D and E segments of the society. When asked to explain his strategy, Pacquiao said his game plan is unique, and he wanted to keep it under wraps for now.


Pacquiao also denied the speculation that he will end his presidential campaign.


“I am a fighter at walang atrasan ito. Wala sa vocabulary ko na aatras para sa bayan,” he told reporters.


(I am a fighter and there is no backing out. Backing out for the country is not in my vocabulary.)


Pacquiao's presidential bid is centered on fighting corruption and poverty. 


 


 










 









Recommended














 

 






































