Ping: All bets have common enemies

MANILA, Philippines — Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he does not consider other presidential candidates his opponents, as they have common enemies like COVID-19, unemployment, poverty and illegal drugs.

“We do not treat other candidates as opponents. Actually we have common problems, first is the pandemic, then joblessness, poverty, crime, corruption, illegal drugs. Let’s raise our discourse on issues,” he said in an interview with dwIZ.

“Some find me dry and boring, but it’s good to have those interviews, series of forums that have enabled me to discuss issues in the country,” said Lacson.

“Whatever the outcome of the elections is, and if I don’t get lucky enough to win, my contribution would be to raise the level of discourse in a campaign, raise consciousness about the need to discuss issues because our country is facing serious problems, our future,” he said in Filipino.

He urged voters not to choose a candidate based on his or her ability to offer cash or entertainment.

Lacson said voters should be mindful of the impact of allowing themselves to be fooled by promises of candidates. “We can make them dance, we can make them do everything because they can fool us anyway in the next six years or three years; it’s a vicious cycle,” he said.

“Voters are kings on Election Day, so take advantage of it and choose only those who can best serve the people in the coming years. Don’t sell your vote, look at the next six or three years; we must educate our voters,” Lacson pointed out.