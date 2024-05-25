Hans Leo Cacdac reappointed as DMW chief

MANILA, Philippines — Hans Leo Cacdac has been reappointed as ad interim secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the recent adjournment of Congress.

The Presidential Communications Office on Saturday said that Malacañang released a list of presidential appointees, including Cacdac, which "demonstrates President Marcos’ continued trust and confidence on the official."

The confirmation was delayed when the second regular session of the 19th Congress adjourned sine die on Thursday.

This prevented the Commission on Appointments (CA) from finalizing his appointment.

Senate President Francis Escudero, who chairs the CA, confirmed that Cacdac’s appointment was bypassed and would require reappointment by the president.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene on July 22 for the third regular session of Congress.

Marcos initially appointed Cacdac as ad interim secretary of the DMW in April, following his designation as officer-in-charge in September 2023.

Cacdac took on the role after the passing of former Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in August 2023.

Before leading the DMW, Cacdac served in various capacities, including undersecretary of the agency, executive director V of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), executive director V of the Philippine Employment Administration (POEA) and undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

He also held positions as deputy executive director V of the POEA, executive director IV of the National Conciliation Mediation Board-DOLE, director IV of the Bureau of Labor Relations-DOLE, and associate lawyer and Urban Poor Unit Coordinator of the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal (SALIGAN) in the private sector.