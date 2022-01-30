

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
‘Blue guards’ to secure country’s protected areas
 


Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2022 | 12:00am





 
âBlue guardsâ to secure countryâs protected areas
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said this will be made possible through its field offices, and with the Biodiversity Management Bureau overseeing the protected areas’ administration and management on the national level.
Senate PRIB / Cesar Tomambo
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) bared its plan to hire security personnel or “blue guards” to prevent individuals from illegally occupying the country’s protected areas.


Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said this will be made possible through its field offices, and with the Biodiversity Management Bureau overseeing the protected areas’ administration and management on the national level.


“We will continue to make the preservation of the country’s protected areas a top priority this year by focusing on efforts to address the illegal occupation on these areas,” Cimatu said.


The DENR chief added, “We have taken for granted these protected areas. The perennial problem of illegal occupants is the reason why these areas are polluted and destroyed.”


With the enactment of Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (ENIPAS) Act of 2018, 94 protected areas were added to the roster of legislated protected areas, bringing the total number to 107.


The public lands within these legislated protected areas are classified as national parks under the 1987 Philippine Constitution.


The DENR is also looking into tapping the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to reinforce security in the protected areas.


Under the law, “occupying or dwelling in any public land within a protected area without clearance from the concerned Protected Area Management Board, is strictly prohibited.”


The violators of the ENIPAS Act, as amended, will be fined P200,000 to P1 million or will be imprisoned for one year, but not more than six years, or both.


 










 









DENR

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



By Xave Gregorio |
12 hours ago 

 
Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'







Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
17 hours ago 


Pacquiao, in an interview with television host Boy Abunda aired on Friday, was asked to give reasons why Filipinos should...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers







Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers



1 day ago 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Philippines suspended the current “green-yellow-red list” system, which...








Headlines
fbtw













Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem







Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem



By Xave Gregorio |
10 hours ago 


Officials of the progressive Makabayan coalition said they are confident they can deliver roughly three million votes for...





 


Headlines
fbtw













Abortion option for victims of rape, incest? Presidential bets weigh in







Abortion option for victims of rape, incest? Presidential bets weigh in



By Kristine Joy Patag |
17 hours ago 


Should victims of incest and rape have the option to get an abortion? Presidential aspirants interviewed by talk show...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Metro Manila better prepared for dry season







Metro Manila better prepared for dry season



By Catherine Talavera |
2 hours ago 


As the water level at Angat Dam continues to drop, the National Water Resources Board said Metro Manila and nearby areas are...








Headlines
fbtw













Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don&rsquo;t panic







Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don’t panic



By Robertzon Ramirez |
2 hours ago 


Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen yesterday urged Bar examinees to “just chill” and “do not...








Headlines
fbtw













Oil prices go up Tuesday







Oil prices go up Tuesday



By Danessa Rivera |
2 hours ago 


Oil prices will be raised for the fifth straight week on Tuesday.








Headlines
fbtw













Gibo seeks to empower LGUs







Gibo seeks to empower LGUs



2 hours ago 


Former defense secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. will work to enable local government units to be as autonomous...








Headlines
fbtw













Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods







Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
2 hours ago 


Former senator Jinggoy Estrada has urged the government to do everything possible to stop the price hike of basic commodities...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with