DOH tells Sinopharm jab recipients to wait for booster recommendation
 


Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 3:25pm





 
DOH tells Sinopharm jab recipients to wait for booster recommendation
A health worker shows a vial of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as risk patients are being inoculated at a health center in La Paz, Bolivia on March 1, 2021.
AFP / Aizar Raldes
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday asked Filipinos who received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinopharm to wait for the recommendation of experts on which booster brand should be administered to them.


DOH Secretary Myrna Cabotaje told state broadcaster PTV that experts have yet to issue a recommendation because the data submitted to the country’s Food and Drug Administration did not specify which vaccine brand could be used as booster for Sinopharm.



“Maghintay-hintay lang muna (Just wait for a bit),” Cabotaje said.


“We hope that in a couple of weeks, because I know they’ve been waiting for a while. It needs to be pushed because many people are asking. So we will ask not only our experts here, but also the World Health Organization, on what booster they will recommend for Sinopharm,” she added.


Earlier this month, Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte got a Sinopharm booster shot. It was the same brand he received for his primary series.


Duterte received his first dose of Sinopharm vaccine in May 2021 even if it was not covered by the emergency use authorization issued by the FDA at the time.


FDA said the Sinopharm jab administered to the chief executive was covered by the compassionate use permit granted to the Presidential Security Group.


Since the start of the vaccination program in March last year, only 56.4 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 59.4 million have received partial protection.


The government has so far administered 5.6 million booster doses. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 14, 2022 - 10:14am 




A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file







January 14, 2022 - 10:14am 


The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.


In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.


"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.


View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.







November 12, 2021 - 11:01am 


Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.


"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.







November 3, 2021 - 10:11am 


The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.


The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.


To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.







October 27, 2021 - 10:56am 


The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.


Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.







 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am 


The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.


The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.


HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."


















