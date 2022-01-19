

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOH records 22,958 new COVID-19 infections; active cases down to 270K
 


Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 4:37pm





 
DOH records 22,958 new COVID-19 infections; active cases down to 270K
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a train station in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 18, 2022
AFP / Maria Tan
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday posted 22,958 additional COVID-19 infections, raising the total count to over 3.29 million.


For the second straight day, the number of active cases went down. According to the Department of Health, the number of people who are currently sick is at 270,728, or 8.2% of the total caseload.


The death toll increased by 82 to 53,044, while recoveries rose by 36,611 to 2,969,853.


Ninety-four of the newly-reported cases occurred from January 6 to January 19. The top regions with new cases in the past two weeks were Metro Manila (36%), Calabarzon (21%) and Central Luzon (9%).


The DOH said that 43.5% of 62,531 samples on January 17 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.


Six testing laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.


More Omicron variant cases


    

  • The DOH reported the detection of 429 additional cases of the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant, raising the total count to 535. The latest genome sequencing run also found 115 new Delta variant cases and one case of the Alpha variant.
    
 
    • 

  • OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases slowed down in the capital region and surrounding areas, but the spread of the virus continued to accelerate in other highly urbanized cities.
    
 
    • 

  • The Filipino Nurses United said it is appalled by the decision of the Department of Health to roll back contact tracing efforts and prioritize the testing of people at risk.
    • 



Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









COVID-19
COVID-19 PANDEMIC







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 19, 2022 - 4:08pm 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







January 19, 2022 - 4:08pm 


The DOH logs 22,958 new COVID-19 cases in the country, pushing the total to 3,293,625.


Active cases are at 270,728 or 8.2% of total.


The positivity rate is at 43.5%.


 





January 18, 2022 - 4:08pm 


The DOH reports 28,471 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 43.4%.


Active cases are at 284,458 or 8.7% of the total cases.


 





January 18, 2022 - 2:55pm 


Labor group TUCP frowned at the Labor Advisory released by the labor department to govern paid isolation and quarantine leave as “lackadaisically crafted and unacceptable.”


The Labor Advisory is clearly insensitive to the situation of both workers and employers, the labor group said, adding, “DOLE opted to just "go through the motions", never bothering to come up with incentives or tax credits for employers for them to accord the benefits of paid isolation and quarantine leave to their workers.”


TUCP claimed to have earlier proposed that the DOLE  explore options with the BIR, the DTI, or SSS, “but they never bothered to look into this. 


The Labor Advisory only "urges" employers to provide paid isolation and quarantine leave, TUCP said, explaining further, “this provides only an illusory safety net for thousands of workers now isolating or going into quarantine.” -- The STAR/Artemio Dumlao







January 17, 2022 - 4:06pm 


The Philippines logs 37,070 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth highest single daily rise since the pandemic began.


Active cases hit a new record high for the sixth straight day with 290,938 cases or 9% of the total.


The positivity rate is 46%.


 





 January 17, 2022 - 2:33pm 


Daily growth rate in Metro Manila is now at -1%, which means that cases in the capital region could be decreasing, OCTA Research says.


OCTA fellow Guido David says Metro Manila has recorded a lower number of new COVID-19 cases over the past four days.


"While this trend is encouraging, suggesting the possibility that cases in the NCR have peaked, the possibility still remains that visibility of the situation in the NCR is clouded because of limitations in testing," OCTA reports.


 
















Philstar







 

















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?








Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


A claim that presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. authored the bill that became a landmark law...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: No decision yet on disqualification petitions vs Marcos







Fact check: No decision yet on disqualification petitions vs Marcos



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats claimed on its social media accounts that the disqualification case against Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw













Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate







Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate



 By Xave Gregorio |
8 hours ago 


Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled Wednesday its first seven candidates for the Senate, which mirror the main senatorial...








Headlines
fbtw













‘Petitioners, not Marcos, made misrepresentations’




By Edu Punay |
January 19, 2022 - 12:00am 


The allegation of misrepresentation in the disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has boomeranged on its petitioners.








Headlines
fbtw













Bystander inmate shot in Bilibid prison break dies; hunt for 2 fugitives continues







Bystander inmate shot in Bilibid prison break dies; hunt for 2 fugitives continues



7 hours ago 


Thee BuCor duty guards were also shot in the incident and were brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for treatment.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Palace reminds DOTr and BoQ to increase accredited swab labs







Palace reminds DOTr and BoQ to increase accredited swab labs



By Alexis Romero |
29 minutes ago 


Malacañang wants agencies to increase the number of accredited COVID-19 testing laboratories to prevent delays in the...








Headlines
fbtw













Senatorial aspirant secures halt order vs Comelec disqualification







Senatorial aspirant secures halt order vs Comelec disqualification



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 hour ago 


A senatorial aspirant for the 2022 national polls secured a halt order from the Supreme Court to enjoin the Commission on...








Headlines
fbtw













Nurses' group hits revised COVID-19 testing, tracing policies







Nurses' group hits revised COVID-19 testing, tracing policies



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


“Aren’t these COVID policies indicators that the government has surrendered to COVID-19?” the Filipino Nurses...








Headlines
fbtw













Senator calls to bar unvaccinated PAO chief from work







Senator calls to bar unvaccinated PAO chief from work



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


Chief of the Public Attorney's Office Persida Acosta must be disallowed from reporting to work, following her refusal...








Headlines
fbtw













Imported fish could gut local fishers, DA warned







Imported fish could gut local fishers, DA warned



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


"Flooding our local markets with imported fish will pose harm than good to our struggling fishing industry," fishers' group...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?







 
X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with