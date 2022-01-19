DOH records 22,958 new COVID-19 infections; active cases down to 270K
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday posted 22,958 additional COVID-19 infections, raising the total count to over 3.29 million.
For the second straight day, the number of active cases went down. According to the Department of Health, the number of people who are currently sick is at 270,728, or 8.2% of the total caseload.
The death toll increased by 82 to 53,044, while recoveries rose by 36,611 to 2,969,853.
Ninety-four of the newly-reported cases occurred from January 6 to January 19. The top regions with new cases in the past two weeks were Metro Manila (36%), Calabarzon (21%) and Central Luzon (9%).
The DOH said that 43.5% of 62,531 samples on January 17 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.
Six testing laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.
More Omicron variant cases
- The DOH reported the detection of 429 additional cases of the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant, raising the total count to 535. The latest genome sequencing run also found 115 new Delta variant cases and one case of the Alpha variant.
- OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases slowed down in the capital region and surrounding areas, but the spread of the virus continued to accelerate in other highly urbanized cities.
- The Filipino Nurses United said it is appalled by the decision of the Department of Health to roll back contact tracing efforts and prioritize the testing of people at risk.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
The DOH logs 22,958 new COVID-19 cases in the country, pushing the total to 3,293,625.
Active cases are at 270,728 or 8.2% of total.
The positivity rate is at 43.5%.
Ngayong 4 PM, Enero 19, 2022, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 22,958 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 36,611 na gumaling at 82 na pumanaw. pic.twitter.com/JESpirSH6F— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) January 19, 2022
The DOH reports 28,471 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 43.4%.
Active cases are at 284,458 or 8.7% of the total cases.
Ngayong 4 PM, Enero 18, 2022, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 28,471 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 34,892 na gumaling at 34 na pumanaw. pic.twitter.com/AaWNffzJzw— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) January 18, 2022
Labor group TUCP frowned at the Labor Advisory released by the labor department to govern paid isolation and quarantine leave as “lackadaisically crafted and unacceptable.”
The Labor Advisory is clearly insensitive to the situation of both workers and employers, the labor group said, adding, “DOLE opted to just "go through the motions", never bothering to come up with incentives or tax credits for employers for them to accord the benefits of paid isolation and quarantine leave to their workers.”
TUCP claimed to have earlier proposed that the DOLE explore options with the BIR, the DTI, or SSS, “but they never bothered to look into this.
The Labor Advisory only "urges" employers to provide paid isolation and quarantine leave, TUCP said, explaining further, “this provides only an illusory safety net for thousands of workers now isolating or going into quarantine.” -- The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
The Philippines logs 37,070 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth highest single daily rise since the pandemic began.
Active cases hit a new record high for the sixth straight day with 290,938 cases or 9% of the total.
The positivity rate is 46%.
Ngayong 4 PM, Enero 17, 2022, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 37,070 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 33,940 na gumaling at 23 na pumanaw.— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) January 17, 2022
Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa bansa, 9.0% (290,938) ang aktibong kaso, pic.twitter.com/dC9mp1OVr9
Daily growth rate in Metro Manila is now at -1%, which means that cases in the capital region could be decreasing, OCTA Research says.
OCTA fellow Guido David says Metro Manila has recorded a lower number of new COVID-19 cases over the past four days.
"While this trend is encouraging, suggesting the possibility that cases in the NCR have peaked, the possibility still remains that visibility of the situation in the NCR is clouded because of limitations in testing," OCTA reports.
NCR Daily Growth Rate now at -1%. NCR new cases could be decreasing but trends need validation in the coming week. @dzbb @allangatus @ali_sotto @dzrhnews @DZAR1026 @NewsRmn @dzme_1530khz @ABSCBNNews @sofiatomacruz @News5PH pic.twitter.com/uL6XusaTvx— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) January 17, 2022
