

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Coalition wants transparent Comelec appointment
 


Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Coalition wants transparent Comelec appointment
Participate – which describes itself as a coalition of 2,500 members from civic, academic, youth, women, religious, and other sectoral groups – calls on Duterte to make the appointment process open for the replacements of Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas, Commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Antonio Kho Jr. All three are expected to retire in February 2022, less than three months before the May elections.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Various civic, academic, youth, women, religious and other sectoral groups have called on President Duterte to make his appointment process to fill three looming vacancies in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) inclusive and transparent.


Participate – which describes itself as a coalition of 2,500 members from civic, academic, youth, women, religious, and other sectoral groups – calls on Duterte to make the appointment process open for the replacements of Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas, Commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Antonio Kho Jr. All three are expected to retire in February 2022, less than three months before the May elections.


“These three vacancies to be left by the outgoing members of the Commission are crucial, especially with the ongoing election preparations and the challenges that confront and confound us as we are holding elections under peculiar circumstances due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Participate said in its unity statement.


The coalition suggested that Duterte create a search and selection committee with representatives from various sectors of society, including the election stakeholders, who would provide a shortlist of candidates for his consideration. The group also wants the President to provide the public with a clear set of criteria to be used in the selection and appointment of the Comelec’s chairperson and commissioners.


Check and balance


Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday expressed his support for Participate’s advocacy, but admitted that only the President has “the sole power to appoint the commissioners of the Comelec.”


“That said, the appointees are subject to the confirmation of Congress through the Commission on Appointments (CA), where the voice of the people may be represented as ‘oppositors’, aimed at possible rejection of the appointees of nominees. In this sense, the CA is the only check and balance available to the people,” Lacson said.


Ping ready for dog fights


Lacson, the Partido Reporma’s standard bearer, also said he is ready to engage in “dog fights” or an “air war” through traditional and social media to win more Filipinos to his side before the May 9 elections.


Since candidates could not physically campaign due to the pandemic, “the real battle to win the hearts and minds of the voters for the country’s next leaders is happening via the airwaves and the internet,” Lacson said.


He also would rather rely on the power of volunteers to spread the word about his and the party’s reform agenda than internet “trolls.”


“When you say air fight, dog fight, you’ll fight first in the air, trying to outmaneuver each other… Like on social media, the different platforms, that’s how we’re moving now. Because virtually there’s a prevailing, self-imposed unilateral cessation of activities, let’s say on ground operations, so there won’t be any infantry land-scale operations; we’re all doing guerrilla (warfare), through our supporters on the ground,” Lacson told dzAR.


“That’s why the fight now is like a dog fight, a fight of air assets – meaning social media, mainstream media. This is the battle now. So, we have no choice because we can’t mobilize the masses, (no) assembly, (no) gathering of people because that’s canceled out,” he said.


Yesterday on Twitter, Lacson said that “the leader we need must be super anti: anti-corruption; anti-incompetence; anti-indolence; anti-dishonesty; anti-entitlement; anti-arrogance; anti-greed; anti-tardiness - because good, genuine public service deserves a break.”


 










 









COMELEC

















Philstar





 



















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







&lsquo;Mystery passengers&rsquo; to be deployed for enforcement of &lsquo;no vaccine, no ride&rsquo; rule 
play









‘Mystery passengers’ to be deployed for enforcement of ‘no vaccine, no ride’ rule



By Xave Gregorio |
8 hours ago 


The Department of Transportation said they will be deploying these mystery passengers in public transportation to check the...








Headlines
fbtw













DOJ charges doctor with murder over killing of ex-CA justice







DOJ charges doctor with murder over killing of ex-CA justice



8 hours ago 


The Department of Justice has filed before a Tarlac court a murder charge against a doctor over the killing of retired Court...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines reports record 37,207 new COVID-19 cases







Philippines reports record 37,207 new COVID-19 cases



8 hours ago 


Friday’s tally brought the country’s total caseload to 3,129,512.








Headlines
fbtw













17 cops face murder raps over deaths of two &lsquo;Bloody Sunday&rsquo; victims







17 cops face murder raps over deaths of two ‘Bloody Sunday’ victims



7 hours ago 


The DOJ said that it will now begin with the preliminary investigation on the case “with all due consideration to the...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification







Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification



By Xave Gregorio |
15 hours ago 


If Vice President Leni Robredo had her way, she would rather beat her political rival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong”...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









House panel OKs bill regulating online banking, e-wallet







House panel OKs bill regulating online banking, e-wallet



By Edu Punay |
1 hour ago 


A House panel has endorsed for plenary consideration a measure that will regulate the use of bank accounts and e-wallets in...








Headlines
fbtw













Sotto: Government must find ways to persuade unvaxxed to get jab







Sotto: Government must find ways to persuade unvaxxed to get jab



By Paolo Romero |
1 hour ago 


The government should be aggressive in finding alternative ways to persuade Filipinos to get themselves vaccinated against...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec targets January 17 start of printing ballots







Comelec targets January 17 start of printing ballots



By Robertzon Ramirez |
1 hour ago 


The Commission on Elections is targeting to start the printing of ballots for the May 9 national and local elections on ...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo prefers face-off with Bongbong in 2022 polls







Robredo prefers face-off with Bongbong in 2022 polls



By Edu Punay |
1 hour ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo prefers to have another face-off with former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr....








Headlines
fbtw













VP bet Dr. Willie Ong catches COVID-19







VP bet Dr. Willie Ong catches COVID-19



By Ghio Ong |
1 hour ago 


Vice presidential aspirant Dr. Willie Ong has caught COVID-19, the doctor bared on his Facebook Live video yesterday, as he...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with