Experts urge govâ€™t to escalate COVID-19 alert level as infections soar

Experts urge gov't to escalate COVID-19 alert level as infections soar
 


Philstar.com
January 8, 2022 | 2:12pm





 
Health workers attend to patients at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Some medical experts are calling on the government to escalate the alert level in areas with increasing coronavirus infections, particularly Metro Manila which accounted for the majority of new COVID-19 cases.


“With the hospital facilities now, shortage of healthcare workers, and most of those patients with high transmissibility in the community, then I would think, in my opinion, we have a higher level than what we have now,” infectious disease specialist Rontgene Solante said over state-run People’s Television.



In Metro Manila, 51.5% of all hospital beds allotted for COVID-19 patients are already occupied, according to data from the Department of Health. 


Data from the DOH also shows that 58.69% of 3,924 COVID-19 ward beds are occupied, 46.52% of 4,837 isolation beds are occupied and 47.76% of 1,206 intensive care unit beds are occupied.


“Alert Level 4 in NCR is indicated,” former National Task Force Against COVID-19 adviser Dr. Tony Leachon said on Twitter. “The NCR is the epicenter of the epidemic now; reducing mobility is absolutely needed to slow down the rampaging virus.”




Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion told One News’ “Agenda” that the government’s pandemic task force is not yet considering imposing a sweeping lockdown over Metro Manila.


Concepcion, however, admitted that “there are talks” about placing the capital region under Alert Level 4.


Under Alert Level 4, those aged below 18 and above 65, with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities and other health risks cannot travel except to access essential goods and services, and to work in permitted industries and offices.


Many establishments will also have to operate at just 10% capacity for indoor venues and 30% capacity for outdoor venues under this alert level.


Other activities like contact sports and watching movies at theaters will also be banned.


New coronavirus infections hit an over three-month high on Friday, with the DOH reporting 21,819 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nearly 3 million.


The government has blamed this latest surge in infections on decreased compliance with minimum health standards and the possibility of local transmission of the highly infectious Omicron variant. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









Philstar

























    

