

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult service as COVID-19 cases rise
 


Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 10:24am





 
Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult service as COVID-19 cases rise
Bayanihan E-Konsulta is the Office of the Vice President's free teleconsulting service available on Facebook and Messenger.
Bayanihan E-Konsulta / Office of the Vice President
 


MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president, on Friday said people who are worried they have COVID-19 may use her office's teleconsult service as she also called for more volunteers for Bayanihan E-Konsulta.


The Philippines has seen a dramatic rise in daily cases to 17,220 on Thursday from triple-digit tallies in the last week of December 2021. The rise in cases comes with reports of limited stocks of basic medicines like paracetamol and of people having trouble booking swab testing and medical services.



Robredo's office activated its free Swab Cab mobile testing initiative and the teleconsult service to help address the surge in cases. The service had been on a brief holiday break, according to its Facebook page.




"If you are feeling symptoms that you want to bring to a doctor, you can send a message to the E-Konsulta Facebook page so you don't have to go to the hospital," she said in Filipino.


Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are under the stricter Alert Level 3, where some activities are restricted. 


Robredo said that qualified patients can be referred to partner hospitals for molnupiravir, an oral antiviral drug for COVID-19 that has been approved for patients at risk of severe illness.


The vice president said that the surge in cases will mean more people will need help through the teleconsult service and called for volunteers. She said that the service had 1,078 doctors and 3,156 non-medical volunteers during the surge in cases in Metro Manila in 2021.


"That is the kind of effort that we need to face this surge," she said.


 










 









ALERT LEVEL 3
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
LENI ROBREDO
TELEHEALTH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s daughter did not skip quarantine







Fact check: Robredo’s daughter did not skip quarantine



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo’s daughters have been transparent about their experience travelling from the United States...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte signs law prohibiting child marriage







Duterte signs law prohibiting child marriage



By Alexis Romero |
18 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into a law a measure banning child marriage, a policy seen to protect children from abusive...








Headlines
fbtw













New COVID-19 cases hit three-month high







New COVID-19 cases hit three-month high



18 hours ago 


This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases since September 27, 2021, when the country logged 18,449 cases.








Headlines
fbtw













Hotel in quarantine breach bucks closure by Makati LGU







Hotel in quarantine breach bucks closure by Makati LGU



19 hours ago 


"Only hotels with DOT accreditation can operate at this time under relevant DOT and IATF guidelines," Makati City Law Department...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Omicron and Delta variants 'generally' do not cause different symptoms


 




Fact check: Omicron and Delta variants 'generally' do not cause different symptoms



23 hours ago 


"It is difficult to tell by symptoms alone what caused your infection. So, once you have symptoms, it is best to test to confirm...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









House on extended lockdown; 2 senators catch COVID-19







House on extended lockdown; 2 senators catch COVID-19



18 minutes ago 


The House of Representatives will remain on lockdown until next week amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and nearby...








Headlines
fbtw













IATF shortens quarantine period for fully-vaccinated health workers







IATF shortens quarantine period for fully-vaccinated health workers



1 hour ago 


The national pandemic task force has approved shortened quarantine period for fully vaccinated medical workers as the country...








Headlines
fbtw













Alert Level 3 in 5 provinces, 9 cities from January 9







Alert Level 3 in 5 provinces, 9 cities from January 9



By Alexis Romero |
1 hour ago 


More areas will be placed under the stricter Alert Level 3 from Sunday, January 9, as the Philippines contends with a rapidly...








Headlines
fbtw













DepEd: Most student participants satisfied with in-person learning







DepEd: Most student participants satisfied with in-person learning



By Romina Cabrera |
10 hours ago 


Despite some challenges, a big majority of students who participated in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in...








Headlines
fbtw













SC grants 3 more party-list groups TRO







SC grants 3 more party-list groups TRO



By Evelyn Macairan |
10 hours ago 


The Supreme Court has granted temporary restraining orders to three more party-list groups that were disqualified by the Commission...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!



 





 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with