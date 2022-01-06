

















































 
























New COVID-19 cases hit three-month high
 


Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 4:02pm





  
New COVID-19 cases hit three-month high
Devotees at National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help at Baclaran in Parañaque City show their vaccine cards prior to entering church premises on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Metro Manila mayors had agreed to restrict activities and movement of unvaccinated individuals as COVID-19 cases surge anew.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — New coronavirus infections in the Philippines hit a three-month high on Thursday, with the Department of Health reporting 17,220 new cases.


This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases since September 27, 2021, when the country logged 18,449 cases.



According to the DOH, 99% of the reported cases happened in the last 14 days. 


Meanwhile, 68% of the cases or 11,563 were logged in Metro Manila, while 19% or 3,165 were recorded in Calabarzon, and 7% or 1,126 were reported in Central Luzon.


Still, the reported figures do not completely capture the spread of the infection as 11 labs, which the DOH said accounted for 2.8% of all samples, failed to submit data.


The number of active cases jumped to its highest since Oct. 25, 2021 as the DOH reported that there are 56,561 people whose coronavirus infection remains active.


A total of 616 people got well, while 81 more died due to COVID-19, according to the DOH.


The Philippines, especially Metro Manila, is grappling with an unprecedented rapid increase in COVID-19 cases which the DOH is presuming to be driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.


On Thursday, the DOH reported that it has detected 29 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 19 people whose addresses indicated that they live in Metro Manila. — Xave Gregorio with a report from James Relativo


 










 









