DOTr: Almost 200 rail line personnel positive in antigen tests for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 200 personnel from the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 and the Philippine National Railways train lines tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing antigen testing, the Department of Transportation said.

In a statement late Tuesday night, the Railways Sector of the Department of Transportation said that all personnel LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3, and PNR personnel are required to take an antigen test, with a confirmatory RT-PCR test for those who will test positive.

The DOTr said that the four train lines in Metro Manila have taken steps to ensure that both the riding public and its rail personnel are protected against the coronavirus after the first batch of antigen tests conducted Monday yielded the following results:

For MRT-3: 696 personnel were antigen tested, out of whom 99 are antigen positive.

For PNR: 354 personnel were antigen tested, out of whom 91 are antigen positive.

Those who tested antigen-positive will undergo a confirmatory RT-PCR test. Them, as well as their identified direct contacts, have been required to go on quarantine until re-tested and confirmed negative.

Antigen testing and confirmatory RT-PCR testing will continue for the rest of the week until all personnel are tested.

The earlier announced random antigen testing of consenting and volunteering passengers will commence within the week.

"The DOTr Railways Sector is assuring the public that needed measures, including the testing of all rail personnel for the coronavirus, are being taken to make sure that COVID-19 will not spread in our trains, stations, and depots," the DOTr said.