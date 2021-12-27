NDRRMC: 'Odette' death toll now at 389

Residents wait in a queue for water in Cebu City on December 18, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the area.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll of Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) is now at 389, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

This comes as 64 remain missing while 1,146 have been listed as injured by the effects of 'Odette,' considered to be the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this year.

Per the latest report by the NDRRMC, exactly 4,204,601 persons from 1,074,169 families have been listed as affected by the super typhoon.

Odette also caused 506,404 damaged houses and P16.7 billion worth of damage to infrastructure and P5.3 billion damage to agriculture, the NDRRMC said.

As a result, some 570,906 displaced persons, 314,676 are still seeking shelter in 1,179 evacuation centers while the remaining 256,230 are being served outside evacuation centers.

Power has been restored in 154 cities and municipalities while only 115 have had telecommunications fully restored.

A total of 700,321 persons from Mimaropa, Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and BARMM were pre-emptively evacuated.

In those regions, 334 cities saw declarations of a state of calamity.

So far, national government agencies have provided P118 million in assistance according to the NDRRMC's computations.

RELATED: Weather disasters cost $20B more than last year — NGO

Gov't relief operations continue

As of 6 a.m. Monday, data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development shows that a total of P130 million worth of assistance was provided to the affected families. Of which:

99,664,449.37 came from the DSWD

30,137,105.20 was provided by the Local Government Units

1,071,775.00 from Non-Government Organizations

12,500.00 from Other Partners

Also on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard said it received additional relief supplies from the Department of Transportation and several humanitarian organizations through the assistance of BRP Corregidor.

In a statement, it said the donations were composed of canned goods, instant noodles, hygiene kits, and clean clothes intended for families affected by Odette in Central Visayas.

The PCG Auxiliary District Central Visayas added that it donated 20 bundles of one-liter purified drinking water to support the PCG's ongoing relief operations.

Presidential candidate and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno also deployed a 16-man team from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to Cebu City to assist in clearing operations and provide potable water to affected residents.

MDRRMO Director Arnel Angeles said that the team could not bring relief goods because it brought a water filtration machine and other cutting machines and equipment.

He added that a water tanker was also mobilized to provide water to Cebu City residents whose water supply remains short more than a week after the super typhoon hit.