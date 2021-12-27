NDRRMC: 'Odette' death toll now at 389
MANILA, Philippines — The death toll of Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) is now at 389, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.
This comes as 64 remain missing while 1,146 have been listed as injured by the effects of 'Odette,' considered to be the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this year.
Per the latest report by the NDRRMC, exactly 4,204,601 persons from 1,074,169 families have been listed as affected by the super typhoon.
Odette also caused 506,404 damaged houses and P16.7 billion worth of damage to infrastructure and P5.3 billion damage to agriculture, the NDRRMC said.
As a result, some 570,906 displaced persons, 314,676 are still seeking shelter in 1,179 evacuation centers while the remaining 256,230 are being served outside evacuation centers.
Power has been restored in 154 cities and municipalities while only 115 have had telecommunications fully restored.
A total of 700,321 persons from Mimaropa, Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and BARMM were pre-emptively evacuated.
In those regions, 334 cities saw declarations of a state of calamity.
So far, national government agencies have provided P118 million in assistance according to the NDRRMC's computations.
RELATED: Weather disasters cost $20B more than last year — NGO
Gov't relief operations continue
As of 6 a.m. Monday, data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development shows that a total of P130 million worth of assistance was provided to the affected families. Of which:
- 99,664,449.37 came from the DSWD
- 30,137,105.20 was provided by the Local Government Units
- 1,071,775.00 from Non-Government Organizations
- 12,500.00 from Other Partners
Also on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard said it received additional relief supplies from the Department of Transportation and several humanitarian organizations through the assistance of BRP Corregidor.
In a statement, it said the donations were composed of canned goods, instant noodles, hygiene kits, and clean clothes intended for families affected by Odette in Central Visayas.
The PCG Auxiliary District Central Visayas added that it donated 20 bundles of one-liter purified drinking water to support the PCG's ongoing relief operations.
Presidential candidate and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno also deployed a 16-man team from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to Cebu City to assist in clearing operations and provide potable water to affected residents.
MDRRMO Director Arnel Angeles said that the team could not bring relief goods because it brought a water filtration machine and other cutting machines and equipment.
He added that a water tanker was also mobilized to provide water to Cebu City residents whose water supply remains short more than a week after the super typhoon hit.
PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.
The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Philippines on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defense office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375.
Civil defence officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid in 430 cities and towns where about 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.
More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends. — AFP
The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and centre of the Asian nation on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defence office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375. — AFP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide financial assistance to support humanitarian relief operations for those devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.
“In response to this natural disaster, Canada is providing financial assistance - including through the Red Cross, which will help address immediate needs on the ground, such as water and sanitation. In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to help those who need it most," Trudeau says via Twitter.
International Development Minister Sajjan announces that Canada will commit up to P120 million ($3 million Canadian dollars), of which P20 million ($500,000) will be provided to the Red Rross.
The US government will provide P10 million ($200,000) in assistance to communities affected by Typhoon Odette, the US Embassy says.
The US Agency for International Development partners with Action Against Hunger to provide food, water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to people affected by the typhoon in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.
"We are committed to working alongside our friends and partners to provide emergency supplies and recovery assistance," US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava says.
Senate President Vicente Sotto III calls on President Duterte to declare a price freeze on basic necessities in the areas hit by Super Typhoon Odette last week.
"Sa panahon ng krisis, hindi nawawala ang mga abusadong mangangalakal na nagagawa pang magtaas ng presyo ng mga basic commodities tulad ng bigas at potable water sa kabila ng paghihirap na dinaranas ng mga pamilyang apektado ng anumang kalamidad," Sotto says in a statement. He is running for vice president next year.
- Latest
- Trending