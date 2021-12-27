

















































 
























Nation
 
Coast guard switches from boats to bikes for Surigao del Norte relief ops
 


Philstar.com
December 27, 2021 | 9:32am





 
Coast guard switches from boats to bikes for Surigao del Norte relief ops
This handout photo shows personnel of Philippine Coast Guard District Northern Mindanao before deployment for relief operations in Surigao del Norte.
Philippine Coast Guard release
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard District Northern Mindanao in Cagayan de Oro City has deployed personnel on bicycles to help with search and rescue and with relief operations in Siargao Island and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte, where communities are still reeling from the effects of Super Typhoon Odette (Internartional name: Rai).


The coast guard district is using bicycles and trucks to transport donations of food packs, hygiene kits, generator sets, drinking water, toys and dog food, the Philippine Coast Guard said. Of the 30 personnel deployed by the district, 10 are on mountain bikes.



"Bicycle is the most efficient mode of transport in disaster-stricken areas and we believe this is the key to our operation due to limited resources in Siargao Island and Surigao City," CG Capt. Geronimo Tuvilla, district commander, said.




According to figures released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday, 'Odette' affected 3,952,880 individuals or 1,012,997 families. Of that number, 546,100 displaced persons remained in 1,198 evacuation centers around the country. There have so far been 378 deaths attributed to the typhoon.


'Odette' also caused nearly P16.7 billion in infrastructure damage.


As the typhoon moved out of the country's area of responsibility, the Philippine Coast Guard sent out its ships to transport relief supplies to areas in the Visayas and Mindanao as well as to Palawan to help with disaster response. 


The use of bicycles and personal mobility devices has risen since the March 2020 lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.


With public transportation limited to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many Filipinos turned to using bicycles to get around and even to protest.


 










 









PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE

















