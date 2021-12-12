Moreno says not neglecting duties as Manila mayor to pursue presidential campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City mayor and Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Isko Moreno denied criticisms that he was neglecting his duties as the capital city's chief executive to prioritize his campaign for the presidency.

Speaking to reporters in San Andres, the presidential aspirant maintained that his campaign sorties across the country dubbed the "Listening Tour" do not necessarily mean that he has forgotten his duties as Manila mayor.

He also took the opportunity to praise Manila City Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, saying she was taking charge of serving their constituents while he was away on tour.

"Here in Manila, there is no sleeping [on our duties.] I'm also lucky to have my vice mayor. My vice mayor was battle-tested...She really knows the job of being the vice mayor,” Moreno said in mixed Filipino and English.

Lacuna is running to be the next chief executive of Manila City.

Moreno said he and his slate "will continue to go to as many places as they can."

"I am focused on talking to the people, hearing the people, seeing the people, and getting to know their situations there in the particular places where they live," he said.

In the same ambush interview, Moreno also said he is willing to waive his rights under the Bank Secrecy Law and open his bank accounts "in the spirit of transparency."

"I don't have any problem with it. We aren't hiding anything," he said.

Moreno, who proudly refers to himself as a middle-class candidate, earlier said that his net worth is at P70 million. — Franco Luna