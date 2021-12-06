Philippines now at minimal risk classification for COVID-19

Students of Pedro Cruz Elementary School in San Juan City attend their first day of the limited face-to-face classes on Monday, December 06, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is now under “minimal risk” classification for COVID-19, the Department of Health reported Monday, following a continued decline in infections.

In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the average daily attack rate from November 22 to December 5 was 0.67 per 100,000 individuals.

If the ADAR is less than one, the country’s classification can be lowered to minimal risk from low risk.

The Philippines also posted a -57% growth rate in cases over the last two weeks.

All regions in the country are also under minimal risk classification, except for Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Zamboanga Peninsula. The four regions are under low risk classification.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines have eased, with the DOH reporting hundreds of cases in the past few days from tens of thousands in September. On Monday, it logged 543 additional infections.

Vergeire added the capacity of the national health systems was at low risk.

Currently, the entire country is under Alert Level 2. The continued easing of coronavirus curbs comes at a time when the heavily mutated Omicron variant is spreading globally.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has so far recorded over 2.83 million infections. Of the total, only 0.5% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico