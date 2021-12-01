FDA OKs COVID-19 booster shots for adults

A medical worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coliseum in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the administration of COVID-19 booster shots to the country’s adult population, the drug regulator said Wednesday.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the administration of booster shots to those 18 and above was approved on Monday.

The vaccine brands and combinations recommended for healthcare workers, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals will be the same for the general adult population, Domingo added.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operation Center, said the agency is already finalizing the guidelines on boosters for Filipino adults.

"In the next couple of dates, we will have the boosters for all 18 years old and above," Cabotaje said in a briefing.

Last month, the Philippines began giving boosters to medical workers, senior citizens and people with weakened immune system.

Latest data showed over 36.36 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while more than 49.74 individuals million have received partial protection against COVID-19.