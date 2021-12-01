5 million jabbed so far in first 2 days of COVID-19 vaccination drive
MANILA, Philippines — Over five million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the first two days of the government’s national immunization drive, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
According to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, a total of 5,000,353 individuals have been so far immunized against COVID-19 in the first two days of the three-day campaign.
Broken down, 2.7 million doses were given on November 29 and 2.29 million jabs were administered on November 30, a holiday. Cabotaje said the figure for November 30 is expected to increase as more vaccinators submit data.
The daily outputs fell short of the government’s goal of administering three million shots per day.
“We are still hopeful that we will meet the nine million target. But just in case we will be unable to reach it, this record is already high,” said Cabotaje, who also heads the National Vaccination Operations Center.
The health official asked local government units to accommodate all vaccine recipients, including walk-ins, after there were reports that some LGUs closed their vaccination centers early.
As of November 30, over 36.36 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while more than 49.74 individuals million have received partial protection against COVID-19.
The government is targeting to fully vaccinate 54 million people by yearend.
The Philippines remained the worst place to be during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking. Bloomberg noted the country’s inoculation rate —73.2 doses administered per 100 people—is a “key barrier to improving” its score.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.
To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
