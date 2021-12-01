

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
5 million jabbed so far in first 2 days of COVID-19 vaccination drive
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 2:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
5 million jabbed so far in first 2 days of COVID-19 vaccination drive
An elderly receives a BioNtech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a coliseum in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Over five million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the first two days of the government’s national immunization drive, the Department of Health said Wednesday.



According to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, a total of 5,000,353 individuals have been so far immunized against COVID-19 in the first two days of the three-day campaign.





Broken down, 2.7 million doses were given on November 29 and 2.29 million jabs were administered on November 30, a holiday. Cabotaje said the figure for November 30 is expected to increase as more vaccinators submit data.






The daily outputs fell short of the government’s goal of administering three million shots per day.



“We are still hopeful that we will meet the nine million target. But just in case we will be unable to reach it, this record is already high,” said Cabotaje, who also heads the National Vaccination Operations Center.



The health official asked local government units to accommodate all vaccine recipients, including walk-ins, after there were reports that some LGUs closed their vaccination centers early.



As of November 30, over 36.36 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while more than 49.74 individuals million have received partial protection against COVID-19.



The government is targeting to fully vaccinate 54 million people by yearend.



The Philippines remained the worst place to be during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking. Bloomberg noted the country’s inoculation rate —73.2 doses administered per 100 people—is a “key barrier to improving” its score.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                              


                              
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.



"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government can investigate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, indicted on sex trafficking charges in the United States,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is expecting a tropical storm to enter the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte on Omicron variant: I want to kill that
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte on Omicron variant: I want to kill that


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said he wants to “shoot dead” the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID that is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time and most trusted aide, was the presidential candidate of the Pederalismo ng...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte refuted allegations made by Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) that they exhibited...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 5 million jabbed so far in first 2 days of COVID-19 vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5 million jabbed so far in first 2 days of COVID-19 vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
According to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, a total of 5,000,353 individuals have been so far immunized against COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The party remains steadfast and is committed to [supporting and campaigning] for all its candidates," lawyer Melvin Matibag,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Google won&rsquo;t run political ads during Philippine campaign season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Google won’t run political ads during Philippine campaign season


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Google announced that it will not accept political advertisements in the Philippines during the campaign and silence periods...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't mulls another 3-day vax drive in mid-December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't mulls another 3-day vax drive in mid-December


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It means that it's still working. There is a lot that we can push for the people who are encouraged to get vaccinated," Nograles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives over 500K AstraZeneca doses from South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives over 500K AstraZeneca doses from South Korea


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The delivery comes as the Philippines conducts a three-day immunization drive to help meet the government’s goal to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with