PNP, Comelec taking applications for gun ban, security detail exemptions

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police and Commission on Elections will start accepting Wednesday applications for exemption to rules on the election gun ban and the recall of police security details in preparation for the 2022 elections.

In a statement sent to reporters, the PNP cited Comelec Resolution No. 10728, which states that the gun ban and the removal of security detail would run from Jan. 9, 2022, to June 8, 2022.

The application period for the issuance of a certification of authority, which allows candidates and politicians to retain their firearms, will run until May 25, 2022. The PNP is also taking applications to allow candidates to keep their bodyguards.

Interested parties may file through the official website of the Comelec at www.comelec.gov.ph, the PNP said in its statement. The requirements are:

CBFSC Form No. 2022-06 downloadable at the Comelec website

2×2 photograph

Threat assessment

4CBFSC Form No. 2022A-06DA (certified by the concerned government agency)

“The PNP will assist in the issuance of threat assessment and will endorse the approval to grant to application, through the Joint Security and Control Center (JSCC), if it is deemed urgent and necessary,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said.

Without an exemption, any police personnel under a politician’s security detail will be recalled by the PNP and made to undergo a refresher course on protecting candidates.

“All the political aspirants will be informed through a letter that their security detail will be recalled. Meanwhile, all recalled police security detail are programmed to undergo the VIP Security and Protection Refresher Course,” the PNP said in its statement.

Exempted from the recall of security detail are government officials including: