

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP defers to Comelec on drug testing for candidates
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 3:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP defers to Comelec on drug testing for candidates
Photo lifted from a video statement by Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos sent to reporters Monday, November 15.
PNP-PIO 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said it would take the cue from the Commission on Elections on procedural guidelines on the possibility of mandatory drug testing for national candidates after President Rodrigo Duterte's allegation that an unnamed presidential aspirant uses cocaine renewed talk of drug tests for candidates.



Comelec said the Supreme Court has long ruled that a proposal to make drug tests mandatory is unconstitutional.





"The most that we can do is to support the suggestion for political aspirants to submit themselves to a voluntary drug test to prove to their followers and supporters that they are clean," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, the chief of the PNP, told reporters in a press briefing Monday morning.



"We will be ready to facilitate, and we can use our PNP Forensic Group, but let us cross the bridge when we get there," he said, pointing out that there are no orders for that at the moment.  



"Once the result is out, the PNP will immediately submit it to the requesting body. An investigation will follow if someone will test positive for drug use," he said of potential drug tests.



Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III — candidates for president and vice president — have undergone voluntary drug tests. 



Most candidates have indicated they are willing to take drug tests.



No timeline for 'fact-finding' review so far



Carlos earlier said that Duterte's public accusations prompted "fact-finding" by the PNP's anti-drug unit, though he was quick to clarify that no formal investigation had actually been launched yet.



The chief executive made the allegation in a speech last week, a move reminiscent of the campaign period of the 2019 mid-term elections. Duterte, whose administration's flagship "drug war" has killed thousands according to police data, did not name the candidate nor provide evidence to support his allegation.



Speaking in an interview aired over CNN Philippines' "The Source" on Monday morning, Carlos also said that the possible probe is purely an initiative of the PNP and is not a result of a direct order from the president. 



He could not directly answer whether or not the PNP investigators would have to consult the president in order to investigate the claim, or whether the information would have to come from the commander-in-chief. 



"That can be undertaken [but] that's presidential information. We'll take action; if the president will give us the name, then we will work on it," he said. 



"We're going back to the lists and data...I can't say who it is specifically, but at the end of the day, we have an effort to identify the person."



Asked if the PNP has a timeline on its fact-finding on the president's allegation, Carlos said: "Well, why put a timeline? It's a daily thing that we do to accomplish the task. They are professional enough to work on it. I don't think I have to tell them to finish it in a week. We will work on it."  



— Franco Luna 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In this context, the European Union recalls the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016, which found that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Every day our volume goes up and it doesn't go down anymore. We're getting closer [to pre-pandemic traffic numbers,]" Recio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has described as a “political strategy” his decision to run for senator under the Pederalismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Udenna water project in Quezon seen to imperil irrigation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Udenna water project in Quezon seen to imperil irrigation


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Udenna Corp.’s Lumbo Spring Bulk Water Supply Project in Dolores, Quezon will cause water shortage and endanger the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group, among the lawyers’ groups that assist victims of the “war on drugs” in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson urges 'balance of power' in WPS following threats from Chinese ships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson urges 'balance of power' in WPS following threats from Chinese ships


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is my country and no foreign armed forces can tell me to stay out."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Health said Monday 426 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 were detected in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief: Drug surrenderees will be 'taken care of' at recovery facilities for drug war 'finale'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief: Drug surrenderees will be 'taken care of' at recovery facilities for drug war 'finale'


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We will do a little tweaking on the current version, but at the end of the day we want to end this administration the best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Pinoys in UAE want Christmas in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Pinoys in UAE want Christmas in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
More overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates want to come home for the Christmas holiday, according to the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno vows to replicate projects in Manila as president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno vows to replicate projects in Manila as president


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday promised to replicate his city projects for the entire country if he wins as president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with