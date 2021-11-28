

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo lauds AFP for independence, help during pandemic
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 28, 2021 | 3:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo lauds AFP for independence, help during pandemic
Vice President Leni Robredo meets with the new AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino and the AFP Joint Staff on November 26, 2021.
Office of the Vice President
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Amid criticisms over her supposed support for the government's controversial anti-insurgency task force, Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday hailed the Armed Forces of the Philippines for, according to her, preserving its independence as an institution.



This comes after Robredo held a courtesy visit to the AFP's national headquarters where she met with top military officials to discuss defense issues in the Philippines.





Speaking in her weekly radio show aired over dzXL Sunday morning, the Vice President said that the military played a key role in her office's pandemic response initiatives over the coronavirus-induced community quarantines.



"Personally, I’m very appreciative of the AFP. Because even if it is not perfect, until now, it maintains its independence as an institution. It doesn't let itself be used as an instrument," she said in mixed Filipino and English.



"We are always thankful that amid the pandemic, our partnership with the AFP is very strong. We were able to distribute many PPE sets and medical supplies all over the Philippines largely with their help."



Robredo drew flak earlier this weekend after she said that she supported the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's mandate. In earlier statements, she had expressed support for the idea of abolishing the red-tagging task force.



According to a Rappler report, her spokesperson has clarified that Robredo still wants the controversial task force abolished. 



RELATED: Task force: Bill to protect human rights defenders unnecessary, contrary to law



Over the coronavirus pandemic, the NTF-ELCAC and other officials have made claims linking celebrities, academics, and journalists to the Communist Party of the Philippines without basis. 



"It is part of my job as vice president that the office apprises what your threats are, what those I need to know, what they are doing. The information is confidential, [but] ot is important that we know where we are as far as many things are concerned," she said Sunday.



Robredo herself has been accused of being a communist sympathizer by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte. 



But the vice president over the weekend said that it was just "careless statements" by some members of the Duterte-backed task force that put the entire body in a bad light. 



"I’ve been on the receiving end of unfair accusations. I’ve been red-tagged and the red-tagging has been baseless. I am one with you in stopping insurgency by addressing the core of these problems, and the peripheral issues surrounding it," Robredo said earlier.



RELATED: Labeling dissent as rebellion 'institutionalized, normalized' in Philippines — UN report



The Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni on Saturday urged Robredo to "reconsider her position" on the NTF-ELCAC, which, they said, "has embarked on a relentless spree of red-tagging, harassment and profiling of progressive organizations that fight for the legitimate grievances of many Filipinos."



The group stressed that while they support Robredo, "we remain firm on our call for the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC."



LILAK (Purple Action for Indigenous Women’s Rights) meanwhile called Robredo's recent statement "disappointing and troubling."



"Over the years, indigenous women and men, who have been actively involved in the assertion of their rights to land, in campaigns against the encroachment in their domains such as mining and dams, have been accused of being part of the New People’s Army," the group said, adding that these "accusations and pronouncements have justified extrajudicial killings of IPs." 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators tell Mago: &lsquo;Tell the truth&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators tell Mago: ‘Tell the truth’


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators are encouraging resigned Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. official Krizle Grace Mago to tell the truth.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales tapped for Nobel Peace Prize exhibition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales tapped for Nobel Peace Prize exhibition


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Morales and Heitmann have been taking photos in Manila and Moscow in preparation for the exhibition, depicting the 2021 laureates'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo says she backs NTF-ELCAC mandate, but 'careless' remarks put it in bad light
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo says she backs NTF-ELCAC mandate, but 'careless' remarks put it in bad light


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Robredo’s statement left groups and individuals who have been red-tagged and are working with activists arrested by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go seeks divine providence on his presidential bid
                              


                              

                                 November 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go yesterday declared that he continues to seek guidance from divine providence in his decision to enter the presidential race as he vowed to continue serving the Filipino people selflessly and tirele...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another oil price rollback set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another oil price rollback set


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pump prices are set for another week of price reduction as the new COVID-19 variant spooked global markets.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaxx drive target reduced over syringe shortage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaxx drive target reduced over syringe shortage


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing a shortage in syringes, the government is cutting back its target for this week’s three-day National Vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte OKs release of P1.5 billion COVID-19 fund for HCWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte OKs release of P1.5 billion COVID-19 fund for HCWs


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has approved the release of an additional budget of P1.5 billion for health care worker allowances and compensation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sputnik financier eyes vaccine facility in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sputnik financier eyes vaccine facility in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Russian Direct Investment Fund is looking at establishing a COVID-19 vaccine facility in the Philippines “hopefully”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez thanks British government for vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez thanks British government for vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. thanked yesterday the British government for donating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines stand on climate crises lauded
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines stand on climate crises lauded


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A House leader has lauded the climate agenda pushed by the Duterte administration in the recently concluded 26th Conference...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with