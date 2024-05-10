Phivolcs detects 4 'weak' steam-driven eruptions at Taal Volcano

IP Camera footage of the phreatic event at the Taal Main Crater Lake taken from the Main Crater (VTMC) observation station from 7:57 AM to 8:00 AM, 10 May 2024. The plume rose to 150 meters above the lake before drifting southwest.

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists observed four weak phreatic (steam-driven) eruptions from Taal Volcano on Friday morning.

In an advisory issued at 9 a.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the four successive phreatic eruptions produced white steam-laden plumes that rose up to 300 meters above the main crater.

"Weak phreatic activity is likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases at the Taal Main Crater and could be succeeded by similar events," Phivolcs said.

The state volcanologists also reminded the public that Alert Level 1 continues to be raised for Taal Volcano, "which means that it is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity."

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions were also slightly increased on Thursday at 2,346 per day.

Phivolcs noted that the average sulfur dioxide emissions from Taal Volcano since January "remain high" at 8,766 metric tons daily.

"Degassing of high concentrations of volcanic SO2 continues to pose the threat of potential long-term health impacts to communities around Taal Caldera that are frequently exposed to volcanic gas," Phivolcs said.

Local government officials were advised to prepare their communities to mitigate hazards associated with long-term degassing and phreatic activity.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs also cautioned civil aviation authorities to advise pilots to avoid flying close to Taal Volcano as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explotions may endanger aircrafts.