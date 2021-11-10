DOH logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
November 10, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Wednesday reported 2,646 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,809,311.
According to the Department of Health, 1.0% of the Philippines' total count of infections remain as active cases.
The figures today did not include testing results from seven laboratories. "Based on data in the last 14 days, the seven non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 15.2% of samples tested and 5.1% of positive individuals," DOH added.
- Active cases: 29,138 or 1.0% of the total
- Deaths: 99, pushing the count to 44,665
- Recoveries: 4,029 bringing the number to 2,735,508
Better protocols sought in limited in-person learning
- Several organizations urged the government to include weekly COVID-19 testing and a special vaccination program for the limited face-to-face classes resumption this month.
- DOH warned the public against a Facebook page claiming to be of the Philippine Heart Center and said it is working to have it taken down.
- The Philippines received three million new doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine under the national government's procured supply.
- In Quezon City, OCTA Research said new cases continue to drop and are now in the same numbers as last year, before the Delta variant-driven surge.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended