

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Wednesday reported 2,646 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,809,311.



According to the Department of Health, 1.0% of the Philippines' total count of infections remain as active cases.



The figures today did not include testing results from seven laboratories. "Based on data in the last 14 days, the seven non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 15.2% of samples tested and 5.1% of positive individuals," DOH added.



    
	
  • Active cases: 29,138 or 1.0% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 99, pushing the count to 44,665
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 4,029 bringing the number to 2,735,508
    • 




 






 



Better protocols sought in limited in-person learning 



    
	
  • Several organizations urged the government to include weekly COVID-19 testing and a special vaccination program for the limited face-to-face classes resumption this month.
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH warned the public against a Facebook page claiming to be of the Philippine Heart Center and said it is working to have it taken down. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines received three million new doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine under the national government's procured supply. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • In Quezon City, OCTA Research said new cases continue to drop and are now in the same numbers as last year, before the Delta variant-driven surge. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      OCTA
                                                      PHILIPPINE HEART CENTER
                                                      QUEZON CITY
                                                      SINOVAC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 As substitution deadline nears, Sara Duterte withdraws reelection bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As substitution deadline nears, Sara Duterte withdraws reelection bid


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio withdrew her bid for reelection just six days before the deadline set by the Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes — DepEd


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Education Asisstant Secretary Malcolm Garma said DepEd would still have to trim the 30 nominated private schools, as only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH flags 'Philippine Heart Center' page posting Marcos content as fake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH flags 'Philippine Heart Center' page posting Marcos content as fake


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has flagged a Facebook page claiming to be of the Philippine Heart Center's as fake and said it is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo wants NTF-ELCAC abolished
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo wants NTF-ELCAC abolished


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president in the 2022 elections, said she wants President Rodrigo Duterte’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dionardo Carlos is next PNP chief, Palace confirms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dionardo Carlos is next PNP chief, Palace confirms


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Carlos will be the seventh PNP chief to be appointed by Duterte when he is sworn in. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says it's legal for employers to reject unvaxxed job applicants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says it's legal for employers to reject unvaxxed job applicants


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Employers have the right to reject unvaccinated job applicants to protect their businesses but it may be illegal to dismiss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko says unbothered by Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao mayoral race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko says unbothered by Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao mayoral race


                              

                                 26 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"I don’t care about what they want to do with their politics. We're not involved with the group, and we are not part...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec starts accepting applications for local absentee voting for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec starts accepting applications for local absentee voting for 2022 polls


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections on Wednesday said it will start accepting applications for local absentee voting (LAV) for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate security fails to arrest Lao in NCR, to search for him outside Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate security fails to arrest Lao in NCR, to search for him outside Luzon


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[W]e attempted to serve the arrest order in his known address in [M]etro [M]anila, but the [r]esidential condo was unoccupied...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 million more purchased Sinovac doses reach Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 million more purchased Sinovac doses reach Philippines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
This shipment brought the country's stockpile of Sinovac to 47.5 million doses, based on a Philstar.com monitoring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with