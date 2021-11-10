DOH logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data

Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Wednesday reported 2,646 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,809,311.

According to the Department of Health, 1.0% of the Philippines' total count of infections remain as active cases.

The figures today did not include testing results from seven laboratories. "Based on data in the last 14 days, the seven non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 15.2% of samples tested and 5.1% of positive individuals," DOH added.

Active cases : 29,138 or 1.0% of the total

Deaths : 99, pushing the count to 44,665

Recoveries: 4,029 bringing the number to 2,735,508

