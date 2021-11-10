

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
3 million more purchased Sinovac doses reach Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 1:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
3 million more purchased Sinovac doses reach Philippines
Screengrab shows workers unloading the crates containing the Philippines' additional supply of Sinovac which landed in the country on November 10, 2021
Facebook / PTV 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed on Wednesday some three million new doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply. 



A Philippine Airlines plane carrying the additional jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Parañaque at noon of November 10. 



This shipment brought the country's stockpile of Sinovac to 47.5 million doses, based on Philstar.com monitoring.



Of that, 44.6 million were purchased by the national government. Two million were donations from China, while 500,000 were procured by the private sector and 400,000 by local governments. 



The Philippines, one of Southeast Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, began its vaccination drive in March. 



Eight months since, there are now 30.10 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, official data on November 9 showed.



The government is looking to inoculate 77.13 million this 2021 to achieve population protection. 



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said they target to administer 15 million doses of the jabs this month, specifically on the proposed "National Vaccination Days" from November 29 to December 1.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

