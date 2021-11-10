DOH flags 'Philippine Heart Center' page posting Marcos content as fake

The Department of Health said the management of the Philippine Heart Center is not connected with the page.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has flagged a Facebook page claiming to be of the Philippine Heart Center's as fake and said it is working to have the page taken down.

“We would like to clarify that the Philippine Heart Center Facebook page below is not affiliated with the management of PHC. The public is warned not to subscribe to this fake Facebook page,” the department said in a statement.

The page has more than 20,000 likes and more than 21,000 followers as of November 10. On October 19, it reposted a link to the interview of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. with celebrity Toni Gonzaga.

On Tuesday, the page reposted a video from the Bongbong Marcos 2022 page about how the hospital was built during the time of Ferdinand Marcos, the ousted dictator.



Screengrab by Philstar.com

The DOH reminded the public “not to share unverified sources of information from this page.”

It also said that the department and the PHC are working with Facebook to take down the page. The DOH also called on the public to report the page as fake.

The DOH then directed the public to refer to the official website of the Heart Center, which is found on this link.