Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 2:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
1M AstraZeneca jabs from Japan arrive in Philippines
The plane carrying 1,065,600 AstraZeneca jabs landed past 12:30 p.m. at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Saturday over a million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Japanese government.



The plane carrying 1,065,600 AstraZeneca jabs landed past 12:30 p.m. at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.





National Task Force against COVID-19 adviser Ted Herbosa said the newly-delivered shots will be deployed to Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.



Tokyo has donated at least 3 million vaccine doses to the Philippines.



The government is also expecting the delivery of 1.5 million AstraZeneca jabs from the COVAX vaccine sharing facility later today. 



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the country is expecting to receive “at least 50 to 60 million” vaccine doses in the remaining two months of the year.



The government targets to complete the inoculation of more than 12.7 million minors aged 12 to 17 by the end of the year. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

