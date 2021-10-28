

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines eyes more vaccinators, jab hubs as vaccine drive expands
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 12:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines eyes more vaccinators, jab hubs as vaccine drive expands
A health worker inoculates a resident with a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination centre in Manila on May 21, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is eyeing to hire additional vaccinators and open more inoculation sites as it expands its COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Department of Health said Wednesday.



“If we look at our vaccination rollout right now, we are going to add additional sectors of the population to be vaccinated. That would be about 12.7 million children,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.





The Philippines is set to start the nationwide vaccination of minors aged 12 to 17.



Vergeire said more vaccinators are also needed in preparation for the administration of booster shots to medical workers, senior citizens and those with health risks.



“That will be an additional almost 10 million individuals so we are looking at adding more vaccinators, expanding hours of vaccination, and expanding the vaccination sites,” she said.



In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who leads the national vaccination operations center, said registered dentists can help administer COVID-19 vaccines in the country.



“They can be vaccinators as long as they have training,” she said in Filipino.



Officials have been saying the country is no longer dealing with vaccine supply issues.



“We’re not saying that we can be able to finish all of these sectors overnight. It’s going to be done in phases and we are looking at a spillover until January or February of next year,” Vergeire said.



Since March, 26.1 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while 30.6 million have received partial protection. The government aims to vaccinate 77 million people this year.



 


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
