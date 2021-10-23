

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Robredo says volunteers, message of love and unity give campaign an advantage
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 5:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo says volunteers, message of love and unity give campaign an advantage
Some Baguio residents on October 23, 2021 join a motorcade to show support for presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan in the 2022 national elections.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Volunteers spreading the message of love and unity give the opposition slate led by Vice President Leni Robredo an edge despite lacking resources, she said Saturday.



In motorcades and other activities across the Philippines — in 45 towns and cities, her campaign said — volunteers in pink went out to show their support for Robredo and for Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, her running mate.





"Ang magpapanalo po talaga sa atin ay pagmamahalan at pakikiisa at ito po ay ramdam na ramdam natin today...sana in the days to come ay lalo pa nating mararamdaman ang pagmamahal at pakikiisa ng bawat isa," she said in a video message to supporters.



(What will bring us to victory is love and unity and we really felt that today... I hope that in the days to come we will feel that love and unity even more)






Robredo said she had been checking photos that her photos had been posting on social media throughout the day, adding that the activities that were part of what she called a "Caravan of Hope" were done by volunteers and that she did not expect that there would be so many of them.



She noted that the ways of showing support varied per area, with some holding motorcades, others dancing on the street, and some including a carabao in the parade. In some places, supporters printed their own tarpaulins, streamers and shirts.



"Wala man tayo ng meron sila, meron tayo nang wala sila: At kayong lahat yun," she told her supporters.



(We may not have some of the things they have, but we have something that they don't, and that is all of you)



Robredo is a member of the minority Liberal Party but is running as an independent as a gesture of inclusivity. 



Her senatorial slate includes reelectionist Sens. Leila de Lima and Risa Hontiveros, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, former Rep. Teddy Baguilat (Ifugao), human rights lawyer Chel Diokno and lawyer Alex Lacson.



Her slate also includes former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero and reelectionist Sens. Richard Gordon, Juan Miguel Zubiri and Joel Villanueva as guest candidates.



Gordon, Zubiri and Villanueva are part of the Senate majority bloc and Zubiri is majority leader.



On Friday, Robredo announced that labor leader Sonny Matula of the Federation of Free Workers would fill the last slot in the 12-person slate.



Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares, who is running for senator and who was also being considered for the slot reserved for a representative of marginalized sectors, said he was standing "in solidarity with our kababayans who participated in today's nationwide caravan." 



"I believe that a united people can never be defeated, not even by a Marcos-Duterte alliance with its vast power and resources," he also said. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
