Robredo picks Sonny Matula to complete Senate slate

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president, has picked Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula to complete her Senate slate for the 2022 elections.

In announcing Matula as her pick for the 12th slot in her senatorial lineup, Robredo praised his track record as a labor lawyer who stood up to big corporations and defended the rights of Filipino workers.

“Malinaw sa mga usapan namin kung nasaan ang puso ni Attorney Sonny Matula. Para sa kaniya, ang pakikianib sa atin ay hindi isang transaksyon, kundi tungkulin,” Robredo said.

(It is clear in our talks where Attorney Sonny Matula’s heart is. For him, joining us is not a transaction, but an obligation.)

She added, “Malinaw sa kaniya kung gaano kalaki ang nakataya sa susunod na halalan, at walang-alinlangan niyang ipinapahiram sa atin ang kaniyang lakas upang siguruhing sa Mayo, magwawagi ang pamahalaang bago, matino, mahusay, at makatao.”

(It is clear to him how huge the stakes are in the next elections, and he did not hesitate to let us use his strength to ensure that a new, sober, competent and humane government wins in May.)

Nominees for 12th slot

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Matula welcomed his inclusion in Robredo’s senatorial lineup, saying that this signals Robredo’s seriousness in pushing for the rights of workers and the marginalized.

“Magsasama-sama tayo sa paggapi sa katiwalian at pagtataguyod ng karapatan sa paggawa at karapatang pantao hanggang sa tagumpay!” he said.

(We will join each other in subdue corruption and push for workers’ rights and human rights until we succeed!)

Matula was one of four or five nominees who were in the running to be Robredo’s 12th senatorial candidate, alongside Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares.



The leftist Makabayan coalition, which Colmenares also leads, has said that it has tried to set meetings with Robredo, but these have not materialized.

Colmenares also said that former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, who is part of Robredo’s Senate lineup, has objected to his inclusion in the ticket.

Matula is the convenor of the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni, a coalition of labor groups supporting Robredo’s presidential bid.

The labor leader previously told Philstar.com that he is one of the senatorial candidates endorsed by 1Sambayan to Robredo.

Matula mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Senate in 2019, where he placed 50th of 62 candidates and garnered only 400,339 votes.

Robredo previously revealed an 11-man senatorial slate that consisted of political foes and Senate reelectionists, namely Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, Sens. Leila de Lima, Dick Gordon, Risa Hontiveros and Joel Villanueva, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Trillanes, former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat, and lawyers Chel Diokno and Alex Lacson.

“Buo na ang labindalawa: Isang hanay na iba-iba man ang pinanggalingan ay nagkakaisa sa kinabukasang nais patunguhan. Pinagbibigkis tayo ng pangarap at pagmamahal sa bayan. At tulad ng nasabi ko, lahat sila — lahat kami — sa inyo lang, sa taumbayang Pilipino, mananagot,” Robredo said.

(The 12 are now complete: A slate coming from different backgrounds but are united towards a singular future. We are joined together by our dreams and love for our country. And like I said, all of them — all of us — are accountable only to the Filipino people.)