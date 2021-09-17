Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries

Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force is barring the entry of foreign travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia and Slovenia from September 19 to September 30 as it places these countries on the Red List.

Areas on the Red List are considered by the task force to be “high risk” for COVID-19. Foreign travelers coming from or who have been to these areas, regardless of their vaccination status, cannot enter the Philippines.

However, foreign passengers who only transited through an area in the Red List can be allowed entry to the country subject to entry, testing and quarantine protocols, provided that they only stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry by the red-listed area’s immigration authorities.

Filipinos returning home from Red List areas via repatriation and Bayanihan flights may be allowed back, subject to entry, testing and quarantine protocols.

These protocols include undergoing a 14-day quarantine, the first 10 days of which are spent in a quarantine facility and the remaining four days spent under home quarantine at their local government of destination.

On the seventh day of quarantine, they will be swabbed to test for COVID-19. Regardless of results, they will still complete the full quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the pandemic task force placed the following areas on the Green List, or territories which are at low risk for COVID-19.

American Samoa

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gabon

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Hungary

Madagascar

Mali

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Algeria

Bhutan

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Nauru

Nicaragua

Niue

North Korea

Saint Helena

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Tajikstan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Yemen

Inbound travelers from "green" territories who are fully vaccinated only need to go through a seven-day quarantine and a RT-PCR test in a government-accredited facility on their fifth day, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day.

All other territories not mentioned are placed by the pandemic task force on the Yellow List, or areas where there is moderate risk for COVID-19.

All inbound travelers from areas on the Yellow List, regardless of their vaccination status, must quarantine for 14 days, with the first 10 days spent in a quarantine facility and the remaining four days spent under home quarantine at their local government of destination.

They will also be required to get tested for COVID-19 on the seventh day of quarantine. Regardless of their results, they must complete the full quarantine period. — Xave Gregorio