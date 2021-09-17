Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries






































































 




   







   















MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force is barring the entry of foreign travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia and Slovenia from September 19 to September 30 as it places these countries on the Red List.



Areas on the Red List are considered by the task force to be “high risk” for COVID-19. Foreign travelers coming from or who have been to these areas, regardless of their vaccination status, cannot enter the Philippines.





However, foreign passengers who only transited through an area in the Red List can be allowed entry to the country subject to entry, testing and quarantine protocols, provided that they only stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry by the red-listed area’s immigration authorities.



Filipinos returning home from Red List areas via repatriation and Bayanihan flights may be allowed back, subject to entry, testing and quarantine protocols.



These protocols include undergoing a 14-day quarantine, the first 10 days of which are spent in a quarantine facility and the remaining four days spent under home quarantine at their local government of destination.



On the seventh day of quarantine, they will be swabbed to test for COVID-19. Regardless of results, they will still complete the full quarantine period.



Meanwhile, the pandemic task force placed the following areas on the Green List, or territories which are at low risk for COVID-19.



    
	
  • American Samoa
    • 
	
  • Burkina Faso
    • 
	
  • Cameroon
    • 
	
  • Cayman Islands
    • 
	
  • Chad
    • 
	
  • China
    • 
	
  • Comoros
    • 
	
  • Republic of the Congo
    • 
	
  • Djibouti
    • 
	
  • Equatorial Guinea
    • 
	
  • Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
    • 
	
  • Gabon
    • 
	
  • Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)
    • 
	
  • Hungary
    • 
	
  • Madagascar
    • 
	
  • Mali
    • 
	
  • Federated States of Micronesia
    • 
	
  • Montserrat
    • 
	
  • New Caledonia
    • 
	
  • New Zealand
    • 
	
  • Niger
    • 
	
  • Northern Mariana Islands
    • 
	
  • Palau
    • 
	
  • Poland
    • 
	
  • Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands
    • 
	
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon
    • 
	
  • Sierra Leone
    • 
	
  • Sint Eustatius
    • 
	
  • Taiwan
    • 
	
  • Algeria
    • 
	
  • Bhutan
    • 
	
  • Cook Islands
    • 
	
  • Eritrea
    • 
	
  • Kiribati
    • 
	
  • Marshall Islands
    • 
	
  • Nauru
    • 
	
  • Nicaragua
    • 
	
  • Niue
    • 
	
  • North Korea
    • 
	
  • Saint Helena
    • 
	
  • Samoa
    • 
	
  • Solomon Islands
    • 
	
  • Sudan
    • 
	
  • Syria
    • 
	
  • Tajikstan
    • 
	
  • Tanzania
    • 
	
  • Tokelau
    • 
	
  • Tonga
    • 
	
  • Turkmenistan
    • 
	
  • Tuvalu
    • 
	
  • Vanuatu
    • 
	
  • Yemen
    • 




Inbound travelers from "green" territories who are fully vaccinated only need to go through a seven-day quarantine and a RT-PCR test in a government-accredited facility on their fifth day, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day.



All other territories not mentioned are placed by the pandemic task force on the Yellow List, or areas where there is moderate risk for COVID-19.



All inbound travelers from areas on the Yellow List, regardless of their vaccination status, must quarantine for 14 days, with the first 10 days spent in a quarantine facility and the remaining four days spent under home quarantine at their local government of destination.



They will also be required to get tested for COVID-19 on the seventh day of quarantine. Regardless of their results, they must complete the full quarantine period. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 17, 2021 - 9:23am                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 17, 2021 - 9:23am                              


                              
The government pandemic task force updates the list of Red List countries.



Travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia and Slovenia will not be permitted to enter the Philippines.



This new classification will take effect from September 19 to 30.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 15, 2021 - 7:57pm                              


                              
Iran resumes commercial flights to neighboring Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control last month.



"Today Mahan Air carried passengers between Mashhad and Kabul airport," Fars news agency reports, referring to Iran's second-largest city, in the northeast, and the Afghan capital.



"At present, this airliner is returning to Mashhad with passengers." — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 7:22am                              


                              
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced plans to introduce Covid-19 "vaccine passports" amid widespread scepticism of the jab, ahead of an easing of movement restrictions this week.



After sluggish vaccine procurement and a delayed roll out, Africa's worst-hit country for Covid is now struggling with low take-up, particularly among men.



In a televised address to the nation, Ramaphosa stressed that an immunised adult population was key to fully reopening the economy and avoiding a fourth infection wave. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 12, 2021 - 1:16pm                              


                              
Children clutching glow sticks shrieked with delight and onlookers gazed awestruck as Blackpool's Illuminations lights festival launched to a spectacular volley of fireworks from its 158-meter Victorian tower.



The northwest English town's lights display crowns an extended tourist season as Britain's traditional seaside resorts benefit from a domestic tourism boom during the coronavirus pandemic.



Expensive COVID tests, vaccine certification, quarantines and the UK government's ever-changing traffic-light system for international travel have made overseas trips less attractive and even inaccessible for British holidaymakers.



But the lifting of restrictions has helped domestic tourism, providing a boon to seaside resorts that were once Britons' favourite destinations before the advent of cheap overseas package holidays to warmer and sunnier climes. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 3, 2021 - 3:52pm                              


                              
Domestic flights are set to resume in Afghanistan on Friday, the country's flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines says.



"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline tells AFP.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
