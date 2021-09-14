Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16

A cop joins rounds as the local government imposed a seven-day granular lockdown on Block 41 Zones 4, 5, and 9 at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Friday midnight, March 12, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Some restrictions will ease in Metro Manila beginning September 16 as it will be placed under Alert Level 4 as part of the government’s experiment with a new policy on coronavirus curbs which it hopes will stem rising infections.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed this Tuesday in an interview with GMA”s “Unang Hirit,” adding that Metro Manila mayors have agreed to place the capital region under one alert level.

“Alert Level 4 lang ang gagawin nila at magtutulong-tulong sila para mapababa yung numero. At ang objective ay mapababa sa Alert Level 3,” Año said.

(They will implement Alert Level 4 and they will help each other to bring down the numbers. And the objective is to bring it down to Alert Level 3.)

Alert levels

The new alert level system is the government’s attempt at replacing region-wide lockdowns with granular lockdowns, where smaller areas are placed under strict coronavirus curbs.

According to guidelines issued Monday by the government's pandemic task force, alert levels are to be determined by the Department of Health weekly based on virus transmission, hospital bed utilization and intensive care utilization.

Alert Level 4 means that "case counts are high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at high utilization."

Under Alert Level 4, outdoor dining is allowed at 30% capacity, while indoor dining services are limited to 10% capacity and would only cater to fully-vaccinated individuals.

Barbershops, hair spas, nail spas and beauty salons are allowed to operate at 30% if they have outdoor seating and only at 10% indoors, provided that they only serve fully-vaccinated individuals.

Religious gatherings are also allowed at 30% capacity in outdoor venues, but are limited to 10% in indoor venues where only fully-vaccinated people may participate.

The following establishments and activities are not allowed in areas placed under Alert Level 4:

Indoor visitor or tourist attractions, libraries, archives, museums, galleries, and cultural shows and exhibits



Indoor venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, events



Indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, and venues with live performers such as karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters



Outdoor and indoor amusement parks or theme parks, funfairs/peryas, kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides



Indoor recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues



Indoor limited face to face or in-person classes, examinations, and other education-related activities at all levels, except those previously approved by the IATF and/or of the Office of the President



Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President



Social events such as but not limited to concerts and parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers, parades, processions, motorcades, and gatherings at residences with any person outside of one's immediate household



Indoor sports courts or venues, fitness studios, gyms, spas or other indoor leisure centers or facilities, and swimming pools



All contact sports, except those conducted under a bubble-type setup as provided for under relevant guidelines adopted by the IATF, and approved by the LGU where such games shall be held



Personal care services, which include medical aesthetic clinics, cosmetic or derma clinics, make-up salons, reflexology, aesthetics, wellness, and holistic centers, and other similar establishments; acupuncture and electrocautery establishments, and massage therapy including sports therapy establishments. It also includes establishments providing tanning services, body piercings, tattooing, and similar services. Home service for these activities are likewise not permitted



Specialized markets of the Department of Tourism such as Staycations.

All other establishments are allowed to operate at 100% capacity, but are encouraged to limit on-site capacity and implement flexible work arrangements.

The alert level system was supposed to take effect last September 8, but the government's pandemic task force opted to defer its implementation as the guidelines for it were unfinished.

Just this Saturday, the Philippines reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections with 26,303 new cases. It has been reporting over 20,000 cases for three straight days.

The Philippines has reported a total of 2,248,071 COVID-19 cases, 35,307 deaths and 2,032,471 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. — Xave Gregorio