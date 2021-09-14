




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 10:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16
A cop joins rounds as the local government imposed a seven-day granular lockdown on Block 41 Zones 4, 5, and 9 at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Friday midnight, March 12, 2021.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Some restrictions will ease in Metro Manila beginning September 16 as it will be placed under Alert Level 4 as part of the government’s experiment with a new policy on coronavirus curbs which it hopes will stem rising infections.



Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed this Tuesday in an interview with GMA”s “Unang Hirit,” adding that Metro Manila mayors have agreed to place the capital region under one alert level.





“Alert Level 4 lang ang gagawin nila at magtutulong-tulong sila para mapababa yung numero. At ang objective ay mapababa sa Alert Level 3,” Año said.



(They will implement Alert Level 4 and they will help each other to bring down the numbers. And the objective is to bring it down to Alert Level 3.)



Alert levels



The new alert level system is the government’s attempt at replacing region-wide lockdowns with granular lockdowns, where smaller areas are placed under strict coronavirus curbs.



According to guidelines issued Monday by the government's pandemic task force, alert levels are to be determined by the Department of Health weekly based on virus transmission, hospital bed utilization and intensive care utilization.



Alert Level 4 means that "case counts are high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at high utilization."



Under Alert Level 4, outdoor dining is allowed at 30% capacity, while indoor dining services are limited to 10% capacity and would only cater to fully-vaccinated individuals. 



Barbershops, hair spas, nail spas and beauty salons are allowed to operate at 30% if they have outdoor seating and only at 10% indoors, provided that they only serve fully-vaccinated individuals.



Religious gatherings are also allowed at 30% capacity in outdoor venues, but are limited to 10% in indoor venues where only fully-vaccinated people may participate.



The following establishments and activities are not allowed in areas placed under Alert Level 4:



    
	
  • Indoor visitor or tourist attractions, libraries, archives, museums, galleries, and cultural shows and exhibits
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Indoor venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, events
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, and venues with live performers such as karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Outdoor and indoor amusement parks or theme parks, funfairs/peryas, kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Indoor recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Indoor limited face to face or in-person classes, examinations, and other education-related activities at all levels, except those previously approved by the IATF and/or of the Office of the President
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Social events such as but not limited to concerts and parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers, parades, processions, motorcades, and gatherings at residences with any person outside of one's immediate household
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Indoor sports courts or venues, fitness studios, gyms, spas or other indoor leisure centers or facilities, and swimming pools
    
	 
    • 
	
  • All contact sports, except those conducted under a bubble-type setup as provided for under relevant guidelines adopted by the IATF, and approved by the LGU where such games shall be held
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Personal care services, which include medical aesthetic clinics, cosmetic or derma clinics, make-up salons, reflexology, aesthetics, wellness, and holistic centers, and other similar establishments; acupuncture and electrocautery establishments, and massage therapy including sports therapy establishments. It also includes establishments providing tanning services, body piercings, tattooing, and similar services. Home service for these activities are likewise not permitted
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Specialized markets of the Department of Tourism such as Staycations.
    • 




All other establishments are allowed to operate at 100% capacity, but are encouraged to limit on-site capacity and implement flexible work arrangements.



The alert level system was supposed to take effect last September 8, but the government's pandemic task force opted to defer its implementation as the guidelines for it were unfinished.



Just this Saturday, the Philippines reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections with 26,303 new cases. It has been reporting over 20,000 cases for three straight days.



The Philippines has reported a total of 2,248,071 COVID-19 cases, 35,307 deaths and 2,032,471 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALERT LEVEL SYSTEM
                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 14, 2021 - 10:16am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 14, 2021 - 10:16am                              


                              
Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with alert level 4 starting September 16, according Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.



Under alert level 4, alfresco dine-in is allowed up to 30% capacity while indoor dine-in is allowed up to 10% capacity but for fully vaccinated customers only.



Personal care services and religious gatherings will be allowed up to 30% capacity if outdoor and 10% capacity for indoor but for fully vaccinated only.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:55pm                              


                              
A total of 122 individuals, including 99 children, at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Quezon City tested positive with COVID-19.



Following this development, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the management of workplaces to strictly implement minimum public health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Belmonte says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 8, 2021 - 11:48am                              


                              
The government should compensate small businesses in Metro Manila that were affected by shifting decisions on quarantine classifications, Akbayan paty-list says.



Metro Manila was supposed to shift to General Community Quarantine on Wednesday until an announcement on Tuesday evening that that planned shift, which was supposed to also see a shift to "granular" lockdowns, would be deferred until September 15 or until guidelines are finalized.



"The [Inter-Agency Task Force] must reimburse small businesses that incurred losses due to its ‘laban-bawi’ quarantine protocols. This kind of negligence and thoughtlessness from the government hurts everyone, especially small enterprises and their workers who are trying their best to survive despite the pandemic," party-list nominee Perci Cendaña says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 7, 2021 - 6:50pm                              


                              
Metro Manila to remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until September 15, 2021 or until the government irons out guidelines on a new quarantine system, the Palace announces.



Metro Manila was supposed to revert to General Community Quarantine from September 8 as the government tests using 'granular' lockdowns instead of region-wide quarantine classifications.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:40pm                              


                              
Metro Manila is reverting to the more lenient General Community Quarantine from September 8 to 30, according to a resolution by the inter-agency pandemic task force.



Members of the task force last week said the government may shift to "granular" lockdowns, or smaller-scale and localized hard lockdowns, instead of classifications that are region-wide.  

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
